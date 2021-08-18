This retrograde is definitely shaking things up.
When Uranus stations retrograde in your second house on Aug. 19, your finances will experience a turn of events. Uranus has been reworking your money matters since 2018, but on this day, it'll ask that you direct some of your energy here. What needs to change?
You've been experiencing a lot of changes since 2018. While this change hasn't always been comfortable, it's encouraged you to break out of your restrictive mindset. As Uranus stations retrograde, it'll review some of the sudden changes it's brought to your doorstep.