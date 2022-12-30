Here we go — the astrology of January is looking much better than the previous few months, and in more ways than one. January not only marks the end of three retrogrades, but once these planets begin to move forward again, there will officially be zero retrogrades taking place for the remainder of the month. That’s pretty unheard of, considering eight out of the 10 planets are consistently moving back and forth across the sky — so be sure to enjoy it while it lasts.

Mars, the planet of hostility, assertion, and confrontation will finally be ending its retrograde and stationing direct in Gemini in January, and Mercury, the planet of communication, thoughts, and ideas, will be stationing direct in Capricorn just a few days later. Uranus, an outer planet, will also be stationing direct in Taurus this month, but it’s bound to be less noticeable, since this planet is retrograde for five months every year anyway.

While Uranus retrogrades are pretty common (and thus less noticeable), Mercury and Mars retrogrades are in fact, very noticeable. Mars in particular has been retracing its steps through Gemini since Oct. 30, making it difficult to resolve conflict and handle heated encounters with ease. Mercury retrograde has been going on since Dec. 29, and while the planet of communication retrogrades roughly three times each year, it doesn’t make the delays, misunderstandings, and mishaps any less frustrating. The good thing is, once these three planets end their retrogrades, you’ll experience a surge in energy and mental clarity — just in time to set your New Years’ resolutions in motion.

What Is A Retrograde?

Retrogrades take place when a planet reduces speed in the sky, appearing to move backwards. While they can’t actually turn around and move in the opposite direction, the slowness of a planet that typically moves swiftly tends to affect everyone in major ways, bringing up some potential challenges. For example, when Mercury stations retrograde, communicating effectively as well as processing information can become more difficult. Since Mercury and Mars are inner planets, their retrogrades tend to be much more noticeable, since they’re so close to Earth that they can be seen with a naked eye. Outer planets, like Uranus, retrograde for much longer, but since they’re further away from Earth, we don’t notice the effects as much.

What Planets Will Be Retrograde January 2023?

Three planets — Mars, Mercury, and Uranus — will already be retrograde as we step into 2023, but by the month’s end, there will be no new retrogrades taking place. Instead of being prompted to review and revisit previous themes, plans, or conflicts, you’ll be feeling incredibly motivated to speak your mind, and address conflicts head-on. While this can be a good thing, the surge in energy is likely to leave you feeling a bit overwhelmed, since things have been moving pretty slowly, particularly for Mars, for quite some time. Be sure to pace yourself!

Steve Whiston - Fallen Log Photography/Moment/Getty Images

What To Expect From January 2023’s Retrograde Planets

Mars Retrograde (Oct. 30 - Jan. 12)

While Mars won’t be stationing retrograde during the month of January, the direct station of this planet is bound to shake things up. When Mars stationed retrograde in Gemini back on Oct. 30, it brought forth a period of review and reflection to the forefront regarding how each sign chooses to assert themselves. In Gemini, this retrograde placed emphasis on communication, thoughts, and ideas, making it more challenging to articulate frustrations without stepping on any toes. Mars retrogrades can also cause you to avoid conflict altogether, so as Mars stations direct on Jan. 12, you may suddenly feel the urge to address conflict you’ve been avoiding since the retrograde began.

The house Gemini is placed in your birth chart is where you’ll begin to see things gradually accelerate, after a long period of slowness and uncertainty. When it comes to the topics of said house in your birth chart, be mindful of overexerting yourself — when a planet stations direct, it has a tendency to come out swinging.

Mercury Retrograde (Dec. 29 - Jan. 18)

On Jan. 18, Mercury will station direct in Capricorn, bringing an end to miscommunication, misunderstandings, and delays in important information. Stationing direct in this cardinal, earth sign will prompt everyone to prioritize productivity and organization after a three-week period of setbacks. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to engage in important discussions, you’ll be able to do so now with a clear, logical head. Capricorn isn’t the most adaptable sign, so the ideas you have now will likely be set in stone as soon as you decide to get the ball rolling.

The Capricorn-ruled house in your birth chart is where you’ll experience a sense of coherence, allowing you to plan out future goals and endeavors without feeling distracted or unsettled. Communication will take on a more traditional, structured tone, and while emotion may be somewhat absent, you’ll be able to get your point across in a way that’s clear and concise.