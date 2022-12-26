Just when you thought the year was coming to a close, Mercury decides to go retrograde. However, before I tell you how 2022’s last Mercury retrograde will affect your zodiac sign, let’s take a closer look at the mischievous messenger planet because, well, there’s never a dull moment.

Swift and eternally curious, Mercury is the planet of the mind, governing everything from the way you relay information to the way you process it. Its notorious retrograde transits occur three to four times each year, presenting us with an opportunity to reflect, review and reconsider next steps.

On Dec. 29, Mercury will kick off its last retrograde cycle of the year at exactly 24 degrees of pragmatic Capricorn. Its pre-retrograde shadow phase begins on Dec. 12, which will likely foreshadow the energies you’ll revisit during the retrograde: Capricorn is symbolic of our personal and professional structures, as well as our ambitions, traditions, superiors, and sense of authority.

Mercury will end its retrograde on Jan. 18, but it will remain in its post-retrograde shadow until Feb. 7. This means mercurial mayhem (like exes resurfacing from the past, techie difficulties, miscommunications and misunderstandings) could last until then, so steer away from important decisions, and contractual agreements.

In the meantime, here’s how the last Mercury retrograde of 2022 may affect your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

It’s time to finish what you started, Aries. This is, after all, equivalent to having unfinished business, as Mercury retrograde will sit alongside Venus and Pluto in Capricorn, via your 10th house of authority, career and legacy in the world. A certain title you held onto for some time is changing, and you’re being called to address it.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Your philosophy is transforming, so no need to attach yourself to a particular outcome, Taurus. Mercury retrograde will begin while conjunct your celestial ruler, Venus, via your expansive ninth house of wisdom, belief systems and worldly pursuits. You’re seeing things in a whole new way, and you’re needing to make the necessary adjustments.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

The transformation you seek starts with you, Gemini. On top of the fact that Mercury’s your celestial ruler, its retrograde journey alongside Venus and Pluto in Capricorn is bringing focus to the shadow side of your unions, whether it be personally or professionally. What’s holding you back, and what needs to change?

Sophie Mayanne/Photodisc/Getty Images

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you were ready to seal the deal once upon a time, you’re more than likely taking a second look at the situation, Cancer. For instance, with Mercury retrograde conjunct Venus—alongside Pluto—in Capricorn, via your committed seventh house one-on-one relationships, the structure of a significant partnership is transforming.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Have you gotten your ducks in a row for 2023? Be it with regards to your health habits or your daily rituals, Mercury retrograde conjunct Venus and Pluto in Capricorn is bringing emphasis to the foundation of your routine, as well as the darker attributes that could be potentially stifling your highest good.

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

Are you consciously stifling your love life, creative musings and unique self-expression, Virgo? With Mercury retrograde, Venus and Pluto in Capricorn bringing emphasis to your fun-filled fifth house of love, passion, pleasure and individuality, you’re being encouraged to reflect on your blockages and breakthroughs.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 23)

You’re building your own foundation, but there are still some items to tackle on your to-do list, Libra. For instance, with Mercury retrograde sitting alongside your celestial ruler, Venus, and powerhouse Pluto in Capricorn, via your fourth house of home, family and innermost feelings, an old belief system could be brought to your attention, but it’s up to you to make the necessary changes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your perception of others is under review at the moment, compliments of the cosmos, Scorpio. For instance, with Mercury retrograde sitting together with Venus and your modern ruler, Pluto in Capricorn, via your curious third house of communication and immediate surroundings, you’re being encouraged to reflect and reconsider the structure of your exchanges.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 21)

You’re taking a closer look at your finances, and sense of security at this time, Sagittarius. Since Mercury also happens to rule your relationship sector, this retrograde transit — while alongside Venus and Pluto in Capricorn — will shed light on the foundation of your connection, without undermining the darker attributes in the process. Is this “structure” benefiting both parties?

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

Think twice before you word vomit, Capricorn. This is especially significant with Mercury retrograde, Venus and Pluto simultaneously glimmering through your sign. Perhaps it’s a combination of your personal and/or professional partnerships, and the foundation of your communication style that’s in the midst of a flux at this time. Don’t disregard what’s being brought to your attention.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 21)

Your desire to retreat is not a coincidence, Aquarius. Mercury retrograde is sitting alongside Venus and Pluto in Capricorn via your secretive 12th house of closure, dreams and unconscious patterns. Something significant is being brought your attention, whether it be IRL or in your dream state. You’re being called to reflect on everything from your inhibitions to your relationship with spirit.

Pisces (Feb. 21 - March 20)

What opportunities have you allowed to pass you by, Pisces? With Mercury retrograde sitting alongside Venus and Pluto in Capricorn, via your 11th house of associations, community affairs and sense of belonging in the world, you’re being encouraged to take a second look at the structure of your professional network, as well as your visions of the future. Are you doing what it takes to become more aligned with your goals?