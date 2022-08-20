There is logic in the chaos.
Spontaneous Uranus is notorious for being chaotic, disruptive, and for triggering unexpected change, which may not always be great. But The Great Awakener is also the planet of technology, innovation, and significant breakthroughs. And starting Aug. 24, Uranus retrograde will present everyone with the opportunity to review and process the changes we’ve endured. If there were any interruptions in your personal life, it’s time to regain your balance.
Release your fears and worries, Aries. If you have been experiencing discomfort with regards to your finances and sense of security, Uranus retrograde is about to bring you the clarity you’ve been seeking. New opportunities are afoot, as is a much-needed perspective shift. Hint: Don’t be afraid to think outside of the box.