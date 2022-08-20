Horoscopes
Not Me Actually Looking Forward To Uranus Retrograde

There is logic in the chaos.

By Valerie Mesa
Elite Daily

Spontaneous Uranus is notorious for being chaotic, disruptive, and for triggering unexpected change, which may not always be great. But The Great Awakener is also the planet of technology, innovation, and significant breakthroughs. And starting Aug. 24, Uranus retrograde will present everyone with the opportunity to review and process the changes we’ve endured. If there were any interruptions in your personal life, it’s time to regain your balance.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Release your fears and worries, Aries. If you have been experiencing discomfort with regards to your finances and sense of security, Uranus retrograde is about to bring you the clarity you’ve been seeking. New opportunities are afoot, as is a much-needed perspective shift. Hint: Don’t be afraid to think outside of the box.

