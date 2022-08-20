Spontaneous Uranus is notorious for being chaotic, disruptive, and for triggering unexpected change, which may not always be great. But The Great Awakener is also the planet of technology, innovation, and significant breakthroughs. And starting Aug. 24, Uranus retrograde will present everyone with the opportunity to review and process the changes we’ve endured. If there were any interruptions in your personal life, it’s time to regain your balance.