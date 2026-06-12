Cancel your weekend plans and stock up on waterproof mascara, because Olivia Rodrigo’s third studio album is officially here to ruin everyone’s emotional stability. The Grammy winner just dropped you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, perfectly timed for sad girl summer. The 13-track record has already taken over TikTok, leaving listeners deep in their feels. From “drop dead” to “maggots for brains” — both rumored to be about her relationship with Louis Partridge — the singer did not hold back.

The tracklist is packed with songs that swing between the two extremes: head-over-heels in love or deep down in the trenches. The record is meant to showcase “love from both sides of the coin,” according to the singer-songwriter herself, exploring the dizzying highs of a brand-new crush alongside the devastating fallout of a heartbreak.

Rodrigo, a loud and proud “spicy Pisces,” has never been one to shy away from speaking her truth — and that emotional honesty is exactly why her music hits home for everyone. Even if you don't have a Pisces placement in your own birth chart, you’re guaranteed to find a you seem pretty sad track that speaks directly to your current emo era. Ahead, you’ll find the tune your zodiac sign needs to claim right now. It’s time to let the stars read your cosmic map to filth.

Aries: “my way”

Your fiery, trailblazing spirit moves at 100 miles per hour, making the energy of “my way” your sonic mirror. The title alone is bold, unapologetic and direct — all key characteristics of this fire sign. Then there are these lyrics:

“So, where’d you get that confidence from? / Last time that I checked, I won / Let me be direct: just stop / You’re being f*cking weird / Maybe I’m a petty b*tch, but you made me resort to this / That’s it I win”

So Aries-coded. This track has absolutely no filter, expertly channeling the signature bluntness of the zodiac's resident ram. It’s filled with that emotional, high-level, and borderline chaotic presence that simply demands to be played at maximum volume.

Taurus: “honeybee”

Your Venus-ruled heart is notoriously hard to win over, but when you fall, you fall hard for that sweet, consistent stability. As this track sits on Rodrigo’s “girl so in love” side, it explores the exact type of soft, all-consuming devotion that Taureans crave.

“Sticky sweet, tangerine / Would you sit and keep me company? / In the dark, I’m not scared / I just reach and you’re right there / Shooting stars, racing cars / Everything I own just feels like ours”

If you are a fixed earth sign who is big on emotional stability, loves without a safety net, and have a deep-rooted fear of losing your favorite people, consider this song your new safe haven.

Gemini: “stupid song”

Interscope Records

You’re impulsive, indecisive, and intensely social all at once, which is exactly why “stupid song” feels like peering into your own brain. The track beautifully bottles up the chaotic momentum of the zodiac's resident twin. Then there are these lyrics:

“I’m a car speeding down the boulevard without a brake / And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say / New York City’s never looked so blue / My friends are smoking blunts in the bathroom”

The words highlight your status as a party animal perpetually surrounded by noise. If you’re an air sign who is notoriously indecisive and constantly balancing a million thoughts at once, this fast-paced anthem stands as your definitive astro theme song.

Cancer: “begged”

Your sensitive, nurturing spirit is famous for holding onto hope long after you should have walked away, making "begged" a painfully accurate reflection of your emotional landscape. The track expertly captures the exhausting weight of fixed water sign commitment. Then there are these lyrics:

“I'm overwhelmed, I’m underfed / And yet I still cling / Cling to hope like snow on mountains / So, I’m patient, you’re learning, pretend it’s not hurting, oh / ‘Cause they say it’s a virtue to not let good love slip away / So I’m cool and forgiving”

Here, the track shows the need to stick it out or hold on to hope and quite literally “beg” her partner for more affection. Similarly, it is a classic trait for Cancers to stick by somebody because they see “the potential” or maybe just because it is within their nature to be extremely loyal, nurturing people, who have a sense of unwavering devotion toward their partners.

Leo: “u + me = <3”

There is no doubt that Leos — famously known for being the centers of attention — will relate to Rodrigo’s “u + me = <3” track. This fire sign thrives on love stories that are expressive, bold, and intense — which is seen all throughout this song. This is the sort of fiery and captivating aura that Rodrigo aimed for when writing an album all about love being captured on both sides of the coin. Pure Leo confidence radiates from the lyrics:

“So buy me silver jewelry and all my favorite Cadbury / And tell me yet again about when we met and what you thought of me”

Leos love being spoiled and adored out loud, since it is entirely about the effort. They want to be verbally told and reminded of how great they are, while also being shown through actions and gifts. They need to be treated like they are the moment, and will settle for nothing less.

Virgo: “expectations”

Virgos are big on being extremely analytical, paying attention to detail, and staying super practical. Oh, and you can’t forget about their notoriously high standards, which is why this track practically reads like a complete Virgo thesis statement. This chorus says it all:

“Past mistakes are just new information / These days, I’ve got expectations”

This track expertly sums up the Virgo mindset, as it explores not falling into the same mistake twice. The lyrics basically say that what’s happened in the past is unacceptable, and that the bar has now been raised from hell to the heavens. Virgos will agree that with their high standards and expectations, there is no room for lowering that bar ever again.

Libra: “purple”

Libras are all about balance, harmony, and sometimes people-pleasing tendencies. Thankfully, “purple” dives into all of that, proving that Libras are not alone. This need for balance and the intense fixation on relationship harmony are on full display in the lyrics:

“Your red and my blue / Now I see the world in purple / I had big dreams ‘til I tied myself to you / Now I’m all-consumed”

These lines metaphorically explain a Libra’s desire to find that partnership and balance within a romantic relationship. Sometimes, though, this intense wanting for harmony can lead a Libra’s identity and sense of self to blur, as they become heavily integrated into their partner’s life. And when it gets really overwhelming, that’s when those people-pleasing tendencies make an appearance, making this track a clear example of a Libra losing themselves in a romance.

Scorpio: “cigarette smoke”

Scorpios are famously intense, intuitive, and possess a level of loyalty that is honestly unmatched, which means “cigarette smoke” is about to become your entire personality. The track vibes with your signature blend of heavy attachment and that inevitable wave of cold resentment when someone does you wrong. Just look at the pure unhinged power in the lyrics:

“I regret you / And how long I stayed / I resent you / For not being brave, oh / Some nights can be / So f*cking lonely / But it’s better than begging for you to stand up for me”

While Scorpios are water signs, being ruled by both Mars (passion) and Pluto (transformation) means appearing cool, calm, and collected on the surface, but holding an absolute powerhouse of emotion on the inside. These lines are an excellent example of what it means to adopt the Scorpio mindset, proving that a Scorpio would much rather be lonely than tolerate a partner who refuses to stand up for them.

Sagittarius: “less”

The Sagittarius vibes in this track are giving “I love you, but I love my freedom more.” And that is very much something a Sag would say. They are all about freedom, making their own decisions, and staying true to themselves. This unapologetic independence steps into the limelight in the chorus:

“If loving me means saying, ‘Babe, I think this is the end,’ / I guess / I wish, I wish, I wish you loved me less”

These lines serve as the essential addition to any Sagittarius starter pack. The track is straightforward, emotionally honest, and tells the truth even when it hurts. If you’re a Sag, this song belongs at the top of your playlist.

Capricorn: “the cure”

Capricorn energy can be seen all throughout this song, and comes through most clearly when looking at the lyrics:

“I thought I’d done enough, but they keep moving the line”

If this line doesn’t show the Capricorn “grind mentality,” nothing else does. Capricorns are go-getters. They are very responsible, devoted, ambitious, and hardworking. This track is all about trying to fix all of your problems by falling in love, but realizing that is simply just not how it works. Capricorns, who usually see love as a long-term investment, may find themselves doing everything they can to make it work, but come to terms with the fact that it may not always be meant to be. Capricorns are not alone in this feeling, as “the cure” is also known to be Rodrigo’s favorite track on the album, due to how relatable it is to her and her experiences.

Aquarius: “what’s wrong with me”

Aquarians are known to be highly intellectual and free-spirited. That said, it’s common for an Aquarius to go through phases of self-doubt or periods of overthinking, getting stuck in that exhausting “what-if” loop. Rodrigo’s track “what’s wrong with me” expertly maps out how an Aquarius may see the world when they are stuck in one of these spirals. This intellectualization of pain comes through most clearly in the lyrics:

“I’m out of body in my bed / And I’m just searching up my symptoms”

These lines spotlight the classic Aquarius tendency to detach from emotion and analyze it instead. This song is all about the brutal reality Rodrigo faced when realizing that her partner has become the root cause of her sadness, which ties back into the highly intellectual trait every Aquarius definitely has.

Pisces: “drop dead”

Interscope Records

“drop dead” stands out as a focal point of the album. Rodrigo, who confirmed that her record is rooted in experiences within her first real adult relationship, has hinted that this track revolves around her romance with Partridge. This unmistakable water sign essence shines brightly in the lines:

“Pisces and a Gemini / But I think we might go really nice together / If you let me stay the night / Well I think I might just have to stay forever”

With Rodrigo being a Pisces and Partridge being a Gemini, fans could easily put two and two together. This track is drenched in mutable energy from the jump, displaying the tendency to continue to have hope and believe in a connection, even when it feels complicated or “too much”. The Pisces-Gemini dynamic adds to this push-and-pull, revealing how a relationship between the two can feel super exciting, but also unbalanced at the same time.