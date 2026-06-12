A Guide To Olivia Rodrigo's "Stupid Song" Music Video Locations

It’s officially sad girl summer, courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo. The “drop dead” singer’s third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, is an emotional roller coaster that, according to the Grammy winner, captures “a relationship in all of its highs and lows.” To celebrate the highly anticipated release, Rodrigo just premiered the music video for her third single, “Stupid Song” on June 12, instantly blessing everyone’s feeds with the peak NYC mood board.

The album's second track beautifully captures the feelings of being so infatuated with someone that it’s “more than any stupid song could ever say.” She starts off singing, “New York City's never looked so blue,” as she thinks about her crush, so it only makes sense for Rodrigo to film the MV for “Stupid Song” against the perfect backdrop: Manhattan.

On May 26, the internet practically broke when Rodrigo was spotted with a group of pink-clad ballerinas filming on the streets of the Upper West Side. Now that “Stupid Song” is here to completely dominate your playlists, below, you’ll find the actual filming locations in NYC that made the cut so you can live out your own music video fantasy.

Kick Off Your Tour On The UWS

The video starts off with the 23-year-old walking down a brownstone-lined street in New York City, which is actually 75th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West. This is where you should begin your “Stupid Song” journey. Just remember to dress the part for the camera — you can either twin with Rodrigo in a navy blue hoodie and black knee-high boots, or grab your besties and channel the dancers in pink balletcore.

Interscope Records

Cross Central Park West While Looking “Down The Boulevard”

Once you reach Central Park West, you’ll be at the exact intersection where Rodrigo and her dancers were first spotted by fans in May. When the walk sign hits, it’s your time to shine — dance your way across the street toward the park. To get the shot, have one friend stationed on the sidewalk to capture some candid snaps of you walking. Or while the light is red, snap a pic from Central Park West looking down the road, to channel the lyrics, “I'm a car speeding down the boulevard without a brake.”

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Pet A Bodega Cat At Zingone Brothers

Along with ballerina feet, the video also tracks some cat paws from the Zingone Brothers bodega at 471 Columbus Ave. This classic UWS staple is known for its resident orange feline friend and blue and white tiled floors. Zingone Brothers is also where Rodrigo performs in the video with her drummer rocking out in the background. Just find the aisle next to the refrigerators to recreate this moment for your camera roll.

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Dance Around Central Park

When you’re ready to relax, head into Central Park to complete your “Stupid Song” adventure. Find a grassy lawn like the one in the video to lounge and dance around in, just like the HSMTMTS alum does with her ballerinas. This is the best place to have a you seem pretty sad-themed picnic after grabbing your fave snacks at the bodega, while listening to the full album for the millionth time under the afternoon sun.