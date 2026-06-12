As its multifaceted title suggests, Olivia Rodrigo’s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love explores pretty much every emotion you can imagine. There are head-over-heels love songs, forlorn reflections on heartbreak, and some seriously biting disses. Undoubtedly, the angriest lyrics are in “My Way,” a woozy pop-punk warning shot directed at someone trying to steal Rodrigo’s partner. It’s unlikely Rodrigo will ever confirm who the fiery track is about, but fans are pretty sure they know its inspiration.

On “My Way,” Rodrigo goes off on a person trying to get with her boyfriend even though she “know[s] he’s with me, like obviously.” The singer accuses this very forward flirt of sending her man poems and posting photos in his clothes to try to win him over. As is tradition in Rodrigo’s songwriting, she fully unleashes her fury in a ruthless bridge:

So, where'd you get that confidence from? / Last time that I checked, I won / Let me be direct, "Just stop" / You're being f*cking weird / Maybe I'm a petty b*tch, but you made me resort to this / That's it, I win / That's it, I win

While there’s not much concrete evidence to go on, fans believe the song is about the only other known ex-girlfriend of her former partner Louis Partridge. That would be Sydney Chandler, the daughter of Friday Night Lights star Kyle Chandler, who’s had starring roles in Alien: Earth and Don’t Worry Darling. She dated Partridge from 2021 to 2023.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

In particular, the lyric about “posting another pic in clothes that I know are his” suggests that the song’s subject is someone who has previously had a very close relationship with Partridge.

Chandler and Partridge met and started dating on the set of their 2022 miniseries Pistol. Shortly after their breakup in 2023, Partridge began dating Rodrigo. Though unconfirmed, it’s been heavily reported that Rodrigo and Partridge ended their relationship a few months before the release of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

While Rodrigo has avoided getting into the specifics behind “My Way,” she referred to the song as the album’s “angry touchstone” during her May 28 Popcast appearance. “I was just really in the heat of the moment writing it,” Rodrigo said. “Sometimes you’re like, ‘I really need to get this out and I’m f*cking pissed.’ Maybe it isn’t the most evolved thing ever to say but I really love this song.”