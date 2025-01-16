A Friday Night Lights reboot is in the works at Peacock, but one fan-favorite will *not* be joining the team. Taylor Kitsch confirmed that he is not reprising the role of Tim Riggins for the show despite rumors that he’d be part of the cast — and he sounded pretty adamant about his decision.

“No, I’m not doing it. There’s no way I’m doing it,” Kitsch said during a Jan. 15 episode of CBC’s Q with Tom Power podcast. Kitsch may not be interested in playing Riggins again for any extended period of time, but he added that he would be willing to make a brief cameo.

“If Pete [Berg] calls and he’s like, ‘Will you play a coach on the sideline on the other team?’ F*ck, I’ll come and have a laugh for a day. Go throw the ball around,” Kitsch continued. (BTW, Berg is the show’s creator.) “But I ain’t going back to play Riggs for a season, two seasons. They know this.”

“I mean, I'm for sale if they want to pay me $10 million an episode,” he added. “I'll play Riggins in a Scottish accent if they want.”

Reprising Riggins as an opposing coach is an idea Kitsch has floated more than once — sans the Scottish accent. In an interview with People, published Jan. 9, he laid out the same plan. “If you wanted to put me as a visiting coach with two lines, I probably would do that, just for fun," he said. “I think that would be the most I would do, because I love the way we left it.”

If he ever does return to Dillon, Texas, Kitsch knows he’s too identifiable to play anyone but Riggins. During a Jan. 7 episode of SiriusXM's The Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Kitsch explained, “I think if you saw me as someone else, you'd be like, 'That's Riggins.’”

Kitsch also said that he was approached to join the show. “I've been asked, and we'll leave it at that," he said on the podcast. “I'm always flattered. Never say never, but I would come in and do something that ... maybe for an episode or something. But I don't wanna go and do the whole thing. I'd go and have fun, but I don't wanna lead an FNL reboot or anything. I love the continuous challenging roles and to keep pushing it.”

Kitsch is currently promoting his new Netflix show American Primeval (another show created by Berg), which premiered Jan. 9. The miniseries is a Western that follows a mother and son who are leaving their past behind. Kitsch stars in the series alongside Betty Gilpin.

On the Q With Tom Power podcast, Kitsch discussed his current career path. “I love where I'm at,” he said. “I really couldn't be in a better spot for what I set out to do. And I just think we've done it, right? To go back to Riggs would be very unfulfilling, to be honest. I want to keep stretching and keep trying crazy stuff and keep everyone else on their toes.”