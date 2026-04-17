Olivia Rodrigo's "Drop Dead" Has So Many Louis Partridge Easter Eggs

Despite its lethal name, Olivia Rodrigo’s new single “drop dead” is one of her sunniest love songs ever. And she didn’t hide the identity of her muse too well. Although there have been reports that Rodrigo and Louis Partridge recently broke up, it seems very clear that the lush track about falling hard for a crush was inspired by the English actor. From astrological callouts to a winking historical reference, “drop dead” is packed with tiny little love letters to Partridge.

The new single comes at a pretty interesting time for Rodrigo. After announcing her upcoming album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, “drop dead” was released as the era’s lead single. Initially, fans assumed Rodrigo’s third album would have a mushy, lovey-dovey vibe, since it was teased as a heartwarming contrast to her angsty, breakup-fueled first two releases. However, the surprisingly long album title added more than a hint of melancholy to this theory. That said, “drop dead” is a proper love song — even if the track’s name doesn’t sound chipper on paper. There may also be a layer of sadness given the reports that Rodrigo and Partridge split up at the end of 2025.

While Rodrigo’s current relationship status is unclear, it does seem quite apparent that she translated her loving feelings for Partridge into her “drop dead” lyrics. Let’s go over all the subtle Easter eggs.

1. “You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles”

Filming a music video in the Palace of Versailles is a huge flex on its own, but i’ts especially cool when you realize the location is also a creative nod to Rodrigo’s love life. In “drop dead,” she compares her crush to “an angel on the walls of Versailles,” as she dances around the historic French château. The palace was famously commissioned by King Louis XIV to be his royal residence. The monarch just so happens to share a name with Louis Partridge.

2. “Pisces and a Gemini / But I think we might go really nice together.”

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Perhaps the most straightforward reference to Partridge is in the bridge, where Rodrigo reveals her love interest is a Gemini (which is Partridge’s zodiac sign). Rodrigo herself is a Pisces, and a vocal advocate of astrology, but in “drop dead” she defies the stars and chooses to embrace a pairing that is generally believed to have low compatibility.

3. “Taken that Eurostar to France?”

Rodrigo drops a hint at her crush’s hometown, asking if he’s ever taken a Eurostar train to France. The Eurostar connects the U.K. to mainland Europe. The only U.K. station is in London, where Partridge is from.

4. “You know all the words to ‘Just Like Heaven’”

Rodrigo references The Cure’s 1987 hit “Just Like Heaven,” which she covered with Robert Smith during her 2025 Glastonbury set. She also teased this lyric at the show, wearing a shirt that read, “You know all the words to ‘Just Like Heaven’ ... or do you?”

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Not only was Partridge at Glastonbury with Rodrigo, he emphasized how “truly special” her performance at the festival was in a loving Instagram post.

5. “I know that the bar closes at 11 / But I hope you never finish that beer”

The opening lines to “drop dead” may seem generic, but they could actually be a nod to Partridge. Back in September, Rodrigo promoted Partridge’s Netflix drama House of Guinness by posting a photo of him sipping on the frothy drink.

Prior to the song’s release, Rodrigo teased this lyric by layering it over a shot of several Guinness glasses on a pub table, bolstering the connection to her photo of Partridge and his recent project.