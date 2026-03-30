Taylor Swift & Olivia Rodrigo Seemingly End Their Rumored Feud In New Pics

One of the biggest modern pop star grudges may officially be over. For the first time in about five years, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo were spotted together. The singers, who were once close friends before noticeably distancing themselves from one another, were photographed having a friendly chat after a concert, seemingly signaling the end of their rumored feud.

Both Swift and Rodrigo were in attendance at an intimate Paul McCartney concert on March 28, with photos from the event showing the two catching up among a larger group of friends as they were leaving. The amicable exchange appears to put to bed the long-speculated rift between Swift and Rodrigo, after the stars abruptly stopped interacting in 2021. The prominent theory is that the pop singers had a falling out that year shortly after Rodrigo was made to pay Swift royalties for interpolating her music in a couple of Sour tracks.

Since that legal dust-up, fans noticed some perceived jabs between the two singers, including recent songs by both Rodrigo and Swift which appear to skewer one another. However, the new photos show that whatever drama had existed seems to be in the past now.

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To make this McCartney concert guest list even more interesting, Sabrina Carpenter was also in attendance, though she was not spotted with Swift or Rodrigo. Carpenter is the third major player who figures into this rumored drama — she and Rodrigo also sparked rift rumors in 2021 after theories that Rodrigo’s “drivers license” was about Carpenter dating one of her recent exes. In the years since, Carpenter has become very close with Swift, with some fans even positing that she replaced Rodrigo as Swift’s favorite “Taydaughter.”

But that drama also appears to be settled now. Just a few days before the McCartney concert, Rodrigo directly addressed what her current relationship with Carpenter is like. “I think she’s great,” Rodrigo told British Vogue on March 19. “I’m so happy for all of her success too. I love the album she’s put out ... It’s all love. I’ve talked to her many times.”