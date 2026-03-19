The only thing better than a pop-star feud is a pop-star reconciliation — just ask Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, or Charli XCX and Lorde. This time, it’s Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter who are burying the hatchet after five years of speculated drama. Rodrigo recently put an end to her rumored spat with Carpenter, confirming that there’s nothing but love between the two singers now.

Rodrigo was asked about her relationship with Carpenter in a March 19 British Vogue interview. “I think she’s great,” Rodrigo said. “I’m so happy for all of her success too. I love the album she’s put out.” She added that she has to be careful speaking on this subject due to how the media may twist her words. “It’s just people just get weird and clickbaity,” Rodrigo said. “It’s all love, though. I’ve talked to her many times.”

The sweet and not-so-sour update comes a little over a year after Rodrigo and Carpenter were spotted chatting and even sharing a hug at the 2025 Grammys, which is what first tipped fans off that the two Disney alums had made peace.

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The gossip about a fallout between Rodrigo and Carpenter began in 2021, when Rodrigo released her debut single, “drivers license.” The song, about a heartbroken girl who watches her ex-boyfriend move on with someone new, was widely interpreted to be about Rodrigo’s ex Joshua Bassett potentiall dating Carpenter. That speculation ramped up even more when Carpenter released her song “Skin,” which makes several references to “drivers license” with lyrics about Carpenter wanting to tell her side of a story.

At the time of the song’s release, Rodrigo was about to turn 18. And suddenly, she found herself at the center of the music world’s biggest drama. “Sometimes I meet a 17 or an 18-year-old nowadays and I’m like, ‘Wow, you are such a baby.’ I can’t believe people were that mean to me,” Rodrigo said in her British Vogue interview. “I was going through a breakup, working a full-time job, making [Sour], a student in high school and taking, like, three AP classes. Looking back, I always think, ‘Wow, life will never be as hard as it was when I was 17.’”