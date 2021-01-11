18 Olivia Rodrigo “Driver’s License” Lyrics To Use With Your Post-Breakup Selfies

Breakups aren't easy, but having the right song lyrics on deck can make the whole situation feel more tolerable. And for lyrics that just might speak to your soul, Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, Olivia Rodrigo, recently dropped her debut song "Driver's License" that you should check out if you haven't already. After listening to the song on repeat, you may want to have these Olivia Rodrigo "Driver's License" lyrics on hand to use with selfies you post on the 'gram.

This ode about moving on from a relationship is a whole #mood that fans can't stop obsessing over, and neither can you. As you snap some fire selfies to take to the 'gram, you may want the right caption to match your current situation. You can take a selfie sitting on the hood of your car in your driveway, and pair it with one of these "Driver's License" lyrics to match the setting in the song. When your followers swoon over how amazing you look, they'll also nod their heads as they totally get your Instagram caption.

It can be hard to capture the emotions you're feeling when you start another chapter after a breakup, so let these Olivia Rodrigo "Driver's License" lyrics work with your selfies to make your entire post everything you want it to be.

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic/Getty Images

1. "Red lights, stop signs."

2. "And I know we weren't perfect. But I've never felt this way for no one."

3. "How you could be so okay now that I'm gone."

4. "Can't drive past the places we used to go to."

5. "Just like we always talked about."

6. "And you're probably with that blonde girl who always made me doubt."

7. "'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street."

8. "And all my friends are tired of hearing how much I miss you."

9. "Today I drove through the suburbs. And pictured I was driving home to you."

10. "How could I ever love someone else?"

11. "I still hear your voice in the traffic, we're laughing."

12. "Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me."

13. "God, I'm so blue, know we're through."

14. "'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do."

15. "She's so much older than me."

16. "Crying 'cause you weren't around."

17. "I still see your face in the white cars, front yards."

18. "Sidewalks we crossed."