If Justin Bieber stole a piece of your heart with "Baby" back in 2010, then just wait until you listen to his latest single, "Anyone." It dropped during Bieber's virtual New Year's Eve show on Jan. 1, 2021 and the lyrics have likely tugged on the heartstrings of fans since. If you're gushing about your partner all over the 'gram, Justin Bieber "Anyone" lyrics for Instagram captions truly have you covered.

With romantic and heartfelt lines like, "You are the only one I'll ever love," your followers will swoon when scrolling through your content and captions. In the track's entirety, it tells the story of a couple who's deeply in love, and is said to be written for Bieber's wife, Hailey. Bieber sings from his perspective, telling Hailey that if he didn't choose her, he wouldn't choose anyone. The story goes on to say that he needs her to know this, no matter what the future may hold.

"Anyone" is a love note that's jam-packed with lyrics that'll make for perfect captions on the 'gram. If you have photos laying around of you and your SO that you haven't posted yet, you'll want to prep them with one of these lyrics. Or, save these lyrics for a photo of your engagement, wedding, or next at-home date. Each will surely show your partner how much you adore and care for them, and how thankful you are to do life with them each and every day.

Leave them on their own under your photo to keep things simple, or let them be the introduction to a longer and more heartfelt message that's written in the rest of the caption. That part is totally and completely up to you. Once you've hit the "share" button, be sure to send your partner a link to Bieber's "Anyone" track on Apple Music, Spotify, or YouTube, so they know exactly what you're referencing and can jam it, too.

1. "You are the only one I'll ever love."

2. "If it's not you, it's not anyone."

3. "Every mornin' I'll find you."

4. "Forever's not enough time to love you."

5. "Dance with me under the diamonds."

6. "Sleep with me here."

7. "Hold on like you will never let go."

8. "Come kiss me."

9. "You're the only good I've ever done."

10. "Certain things are out of our control."

11. "See me like breath in the cold."

12. "I need to make sure you know."

13. "You say that I won't lose you."

14. "I gotta tell ya."

15. "Silver and gold."

16. "You can't predict the future."

17. "Love you the way that I want."

18. "Only one."

19. "Yeah, you."

20. "Lookin' back on my life."