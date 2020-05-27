Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think few people would say getting engaged during a global pandemic is their ideal situation. Unfortunately, with so much uncertainty about when daily life will return to "normal," deciding when to pop the question is tricky. IMO, an engagement doesn't have to involve a beach, a photoshoot, and a message written in the sky to be considered a success. An at-home proposal is just as romantic as a public one (and has the benefit of being much more intimate). If you're in need of ideas for quarantine engagement Instagram captions, then I've got some suggestions that will make your socially-distanced celebration even sweeter.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many couples to change their plans. Weddings have been postponed, engagement parties have been canceled, special occasions have been celebrated at home, and for some, proposals have been delayed. However, if you and your SO feel certain about your future together (and haven't yet driven each other up a wall in quarantine), then why wait? After all, most people would welcome a reason to celebrate right now. There's no wrong way to get engaged, and these clever IG captions for quarantine engagements totally deserve a double-tap.

Sweet Captions Stígur Már Karlsson /Heimsmyndir/E+/Getty Images "Just when I thought nothing could surprise me anymore, you proved me wrong."

"We're officially quarantine buddies for life."

"We figured you could use some positivity on your timeline."

"I found a new hobby: planning my wedding."

"I don't know what the future holds, but I'm ready to make a future with you."

"Couples who quarantine together stay together."

Funny Captions "Washing my hands 10 times a day won't be so bad now that I have this ring to admire."

"You make me feel like I'm living a quarantine dream."

"Don't worry — I made them sanitize the ring before I accepted it."

"Stuck with my boyfriend/girlfriend < Stuck with my fiancé/fiancée."

"Not even mad I couldn't visit a nail salon before this moment."

"Sorry, mask. I have a new favorite accessory."

"Congratulations, 2020. You just redeemed yourself."

Punny Captions PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images "Please raise your quaran-tinis and join us in toasting our engagement."

"We can't contain(ment) our excitement — we're engaged!"

"We figured it was quaran-time to tie the knot."

"We're taking our isolationship to the next level."

"I can't mask my excitement — I said yes!"

"It's official: We're going the (social) distance."

Song Lyric Captions "And there's nothing I'd rather do. I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you." — Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U"

"Can we always be this close forever and ever? And (don't) take me out, and (let's stay) home. You're my, my, my, my lover." — Taylor Swift, "Lover"

"When I am with you, there's no place I'd rather be." — Clean Bandit, "Rather Be"

"I was gonna cancel then I looked into the sky, knew the badness won't prevent the sun to shine." — Kylie Minogue, "I Was Gonna Cancel"

"Lovin' you whether times are good or bad, happy or sad. Let's stay together." — Al Green, "Let's Stay Together"

"Ain't no mountain high, ain't no valley low, ain't no virus wide(spread) enough, baby." — Martin Gaye, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough"