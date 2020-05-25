34 Captions For Zoom Weddings & Showing Off Your Everlasting Love

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, couples around the world are saying their vows over Zoom. If you're planning on getting married this way — where you have an officiant and your closet family members and friends log onto a virtual meet-up — then you may be looking for clever ways to make the day feel special. Do you have captions for Zoom weddings written down in your phone? If not, then you'll definitely want to jot down a few so that you can share your pics on social media.

Although this might not be how you imagined your wedding day playing out, you'll want to document this time for years to come. You'll want to remember what it was like to have your loved ones from near and far watch you and your partner say, "I do," and wear your wedding attire in your backyard. You'll want to tell incredible stories of the night you had your first dance in your living room or near your illuminated pool, and how everyone could cheer your love story on from the other side of the screen.

Even if your Zoom wedding is low-key, since you're planning on having a full reception when it's safe to gather in groups again, you'll want to take some screenshots of the event and post them on your Instagram feed. It may make the day feel extra special, and give your loyal followers a chance to send their well wishes. Here are 34 captions for Zoom weddings and your everlasting love.

LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images

1. "A love story like no other."

2. "We just couldn't wait any longer to say, 'I do.'"

3. "Hey, I want to marry you today."

4. "The sweetest Zoom wedding you'll ever see."

5. "Highly suggest having your first dance in your living room."

6. "I'd marry you on Zoom over and over again."

7. "Just waiting for John Krasinki and 'The Office' cast to arrive..."

8. "Here comes the bride."

9. "But first, let's get married on Zoom."

10. "Something tells me we won't ever forget this day."

11. "Couples who get married on Zoom together, stick together."

12. "Staying in our wedding magic."

13. "Tying the knot with our loved ones (virtually) by our side."

14. "If I know what love is, it's because of you."

15. "Nothing fancy, just love."

16. "When you love what you have, you have everything you need."

17. "Tossing my bouquet into the screen."

18. "Shoutout to technology for the most memorable wedding day."

19. "Together is a beautiful place to be."

20. "At the end of the day, it's all about who you want to dance in the living room with."

21. "And so, they built a life they loved."

22. "With my whole heart, for my whole life."

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

23. "Here's to love, laughter, and happily ever after."

24. "Happiest wherever and whenever I'm with you."

25. "The best is yet to come."

26. "We've decided on forever."

27. "Get married on Zoom? Check."

28. "Love is always in the air with us."

29. "Cheers to the twinkly lights and virtual vows."

30. "Grateful that I got to marry you today."

31. "Everlasting love is found here."

32. "So merry and married."

33. "It's true. The only thing you need is love."

34. "I love you to the moon and back."