If you're looking for fresh date night ideas, you've come to the right place. Your go-to plan may be dinner and a movie, but instead of watching another romantic-com, why not recreate one with your SO? Take a cue from Cher Horowitz and Josie Geller with these home date night ideas inspired by '90s rom-coms that are so swoon-worthy. These nostalgic films might have defined what you thought true romance was growing up, so it makes sense that you'd want to recreate them with bae now.

Plan something fun for your evening together like a karaoke party for two in your living room. Channel 10 Things I Hate About You while you and your SO serenade each other with "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You." If you're looking for a fun twist on dinner, put together a little picnic on your rooftop, having deep conversations like Ethan Hawke and Winona Ryder in Reality Bites. If you're looking for a challenge, try giving each other a Clueless-inspired makeover.

Before there was ever such a thing as Netflix and chill, you had these 10 '90s movies to turn to. Use them now to plan an epic date night that will definitely take you and your partner on a trip down Memory Lane.

1. Give Each Other 'Clueless'-Inspired Makeovers Paramount Pictures Raise your hand if you were envious of Cher's rotating closet in Clueless. Not only would you love having access to so many stylish clothes, but you dreamed of getting a makeover like Tai in the movie. Almost every single movie in the '90s had a montage that included trying on several different outfits, and now's your turn to create your very own movie montage. For date night, take turns picking out different outfits for each other. Document each new 'fit you wear with a pic for the 'Gram. You never know, one of the outfits chosen may become your new fave.

2. Listen To Your Favorite Band Like The Wonders In 'That Thing You Do!' If you and your partner have a similar taste in music, plan a night to kick back and listen to your favorite bands' albums. This is your chance to really listen to Taylor Swift's folklore from start to finish, or revisit a nostalgic classic like CrazySexCool by TLC. Dance around the living room like the first time The Wonders heard their song play on the radio in That Thing You Do!

3. Have An Intimate Rooftop Picnic Inspired By 'Reality Bites' Plan a Reality Bites-inspired night by first stopping by the corner store or gas station for snacks. Then, enjoy a romantic picnic on your balcony or rooftop. Have meaningful conversations like Lelaina and Troy, dance around to "My Sharona," and film adorable moments for your Insta Story.

4. Sing Karaoke Like In '10 Things I Hate About You' Patrick singing "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" to Kat in 10 Things I Hate About You will go down in rom-com history as one of the sweetest and most hilarious moments. Take the mic for yourself and sing your partner a song during a karaoke date night at home. Cue up some of your favorite hits on YouTube and sing like you're trying to get your SO to fall in love with you all over again.

5. Write Each Other 'You've Got Mail'-Inspired Letters Warner Bros. Even though Kathleen Kelly and Joe Fox were fighting IRL over their businesses, their emails back and forth to each other were so sweet. Plan an intimate You've Got Mail-inspired evening together for something just as adorable. Write each other a letter on your own time. Then, enjoy your favorite homemade Starbucks drink while reading your letters to each other for the first time.

6. Listen To Your Favorite Podcast Like In 'Sleepless In Seattle' Another Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, and Nora Ephron rom-com classic is Sleepless in Seattle. Have a very Sleepless in Seattle night with your partner, listening to your favorite podcast. What radio talk shows were in the '90s are podcasts today. You can even end the evening by watching An Affair To Remember, which was the movie that inspired Annie in the film.

7. Plan A Paint Night Like In 'She's All That' Think like Laney Boggs in She's All That and have a paint night with your boo at home. Put on your fave pair of overalls you don't mind getting paint on, and get creative with a canvas. Make it a wine and paint night if you're 21 or over.

8. Create A 'Never Been Kissed'-Inspired Carnival Be inspired by Josie Grossie from Never Been Kissed by having a fun date night in your backyard. Put together a mini DIY carnival filled with games like ring toss using used wine bottles, or a balloon pop with balloons and a dart. Then, set up a cozy spot to watch a Ferris wheel ride video while you talk and share sweet moments under the stars.

9. Get All Dressed Up For A Fancy Dinner Like In 'Pretty Woman' Treat yourselves to fine dining at home with a Pretty Woman-inspired dinner. This is your chance to pull that fancy dress out of your closet and put it to good use. Either cook a four-course meal together or order something luxe from your favorite restaurant.