With warmer days just around the corner, there's never been a better time to swap out your winter Starbucks staples for more refreshing and inventive options. Luckily, the coffee giant is making it so easy to get creative in your own kitchen with new recipes for patio season-approved sips. If you're ready to update your caffeine habit in the tastiest way possible, you'll want to try these summer Starbucks drinks to make at home for a tasty DIY project.

While channeling your inner barista can sound intimidating, Starbucks makes it really easy to recreate your favorite drinks from the coffee chain or try out some flavor combinations you'd never think to order, thanks to its extensive line of at-home coffee products, which you can find at your local grocery store and places like Target. Not only are these products a cost-effective alternative to your normal coffee runs, but you can pick them up from your closest grocery store and enjoy them anytime you want.

From a simple recipe made with Starbucks' new Cold Brew Concentrate to a smoothie version of your classic Iced Cinnamon Dolce Latte, here are a few of the tastiest drinks you'll want to whip up in the kitchen this summer.

1. Caramel Iced Cold Brew

Now that Starbucks has released its Cold Brew Concentrates in bold Signature Black and Caramel Dolce at grocery stores, fans can get their cold brew fix at home without worrying about steeping or other time-consuming steps. All you have to do is mix your concentrates with water and ice, and you've got a smooth and creamy cup of coffee. If you're not a fan of the Caramel Dolce flavor and are looking to jazz things up, take a tip from Starbucks baristas and add some caramel or vanilla syrup to the Signature Black flavor.

Courtesy of Starbucks

2. Sunrise Honey Coconut Coffee

There's nothing quite as summery as coconut milk, which is why Starbucks Sunrise Honey Coconut Coffee is sure to transport your tastebuds to the tropics.

Simply pour 1 tablespoon of honey, 1/4 cup of canned coconut milk, and 1/4 cup of the milk of your choice into a milk frother or a stainless steel pot. If you choose the latter method, heat the milk mixture at medium heat for about 3-5 minutes and whisk it to give it a frothy texture. Then, pour 2 cups of Starbucks' Sunrise Blend coffee into a cup and add the warmed milk mixture on top with a little bit of honey for a hint of sweetness.

3. Cinnamon Dolce Coffee Smoothie

To make your Cinnamon Dolce Latte into a warm weather coffee smoothie, you'll want to brew 3/4 cup of Cinnamon Dolce Flavored Coffee then blend it with 3/4 cup oatmilk (or your milk of choice), 1/4 cup almond butter, 1-2 dates, 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and a handful of ice in the blender. Take it out, and then enjoy.

4. Coffee Smoothie Bowl

Put a caffeine-forward twist on your classic acai breakfast bowl with a Coffee Smoothie Bowl, which features 1 cup brewed Veranda Blend coffee. Next, grab your blender and blend 1 banana, 1/2 cup oat milk, 1/4 cup rolled oats, 1/4 cup peanut butter, 1 pinch of cinnamon, and 2 cups of ice until it has a smooth and creamy consistency. From there, you can top the smoothie with your choice of fruits and nuts, then dig in.

5. Iced Latte

You can easily recreate Starbucks' Iced Latte at home, no frother needed. Put 4 ounces of Starbucks Espresso Roast over 1 cup of ice in a tall glass. Meanwhile, put 3/4 cup whole milk and, if you want it, a sweetener like a vanilla or classic syrup, in a mason jar and close the lid. Shake it until it's foaming, then pour over the iced espresso mixture.

6. Iced Caramel Macchiato

To make a Caramel Macchiato at home, use a frother to whisk together 8 ounces of 2% milk while you brew 1 capsule of the Starbucks Espresso Roast or Blonde Espresso Roast. Next, put 1 tablespoon of Starbucks Naturally Flavored Vanilla Syrup at the bottom of a glass, and then add the milk mixture on top. Pour in your espresso of choice, then cover with drizzles of Starbucks Naturally Flavored Caramel Sauce. You can also add ice to transform the beverage into an Iced Caramel Macchiato.

7. Iced Coffee Lemonade

Enjoy two summer drink staples in one beverage with Iced Coffee Lemonade. To start, brew 1 cup of double-strength coffee like Starbucks Breakfast Blend and pour over into a glass filled with ice. Next, add 1/2 cup lemonade and a splash of sparkling water, and voila, you're good to start sipping.

8. Iced Hazelnut Coffee

Jazz up your regular cup of joe by making it an Iced Hazelnut Coffee. First, brew 1 Starbucks Pike Place Roast K-Cup, then add 1 1/2 cups ice and 1 1/2 teaspoons of hazelnut syrup in a glass. Pour the coffee mixture on top, then stir and top with 2 ounces of 2% milk.

9. Frozen Vanilla Bean

Satisfy your sweet tooth while cooling down with this Frozen Vanilla Bean beverage. To start, brew 16 ounces of Starbucks Vanilla flavored coffee and mix with 2 tablespoons of simple syrup. Pour the mixture in an ice cube tray and put in the freezer. Once it's frozen, put the coffee cubes in a blender with 6 ounces of sweetened condensed milk, 7 ounces low-fat evaporated milk, then blend until creamy. Top with generous amounts of whipped cream, then enjoy.

10. Maple Caramel Oatmilk Coffee

This non-dairy Maple Caramel Oatmilk Coffee starts with 1 cup of the company's Caramel Crème flavored coffee. Next, add 1/2 cup oat milk, 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract into a blender and combine until light and frothy. Pour the oat milk mixture over your brewed coffee, and serve.

If you have to go out buy any of the Starbucks ingredients for your drinks, make sure to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance as of May 11, which recommends only going out for essential goods and avoiding unnecessary trips. You should also wear a face covering over your nose and mouth and avoid going out if you're sick.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.