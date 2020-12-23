You in the mood to gush happy tears? OK, then I'd highly recommend checking out the photo of Hailey Baldwin falling in love with Justin Bieber that the model posted to her Instagram Story on Dec. 22 while participating in the "post a pic of" challenge.

When one follower asked her to post a picture of the "first time [she knew she was] in love with JB," Baldwin posted a really sweet, incredibly intimate photo of herself and Bieber dancing poolside. I know this is a very bold statement, but it might be the cutest picture anyone has ever posted on social media in the history of time.

Bieber's back is facing the camera so his facial expression is unclear, but Baldwin can be seen staring at Bieber with a smile so big sprawled across her face that you think her cheeks might burst. She's got one hand wrapped around his neck and another clasped with his, which leads me to believe they were doing a little slow dance around the pool just the two of them.

Baldwin and Bieber discussed falling in love with each other during a May episode of their Facebook Watch show The Biebers On Watch. At the time, she couldn't quite seem to remember the sweet moment pictured above. “I remember the first time you said you were in love with me, but I don't remember when I was like, ‘Oh yeah he’s the one for sure,’ ” Baldwin said.

“I think just time, being around each other… I just started realizing more and more qualities I liked about you and more things that were just so endearing,” Bieber replied before adding, “I think I said, ‘I think I’m falling in love with you.’”

That said, Baldwin said she might have been a bit of denial. “I also think that I was really stubborn,” she said. “I would never admit to his face that I was in love with him until it was obvious.”

Luckily, it eventually did become obvious. The two first tied the knot in a legal courthouse ceremony on Sept. 13, 2018 in New York City and then again on Sept. 30, 2019 in a South Carolina ceremony with friends and family.