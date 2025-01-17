Here’s How Katy Perry Ended Up At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have come a long way from their 2014 feud over backup dancers (and ensuing social media jabs). In 2019, the duo hugged it out in Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” music video, confirming that they had put their frenemy status behind them. And in February 2024, Perry attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia. During an interview with Capital FM, shared Jan. 17, Perry opened up about her experience at Swift’s concert.

In a YouTube video of the interview, Perry was asked to tell the behind-the-scenes story of different Instagram posts, including a selfie of her and Swift from the show. Perry captioned the February 2024 post, “got to see an old friend shine tonight ♥️✨.”

The carousel also included photos of Perry exchanging friendship bracelets and sitting with Rita Ora. Plus, some videos of Swift performing her music, including “Bad Blood” — a diss track that’s widely believed to be about Perry.

When speaking to Capital FM, Perry made it clear that they’ve moved past any ~bad blood~. “This is when I went to see the Eras Tour in Australia. I actually went and did a show in Australia very quickly, and I had one day off before the show,” she explained the picture with Swift.

Apparently, she got tickets by reaching out to the “Fortnight” singer directly. “I was like, ‘Hey girl, I’m going to come to the show.’ And she was so excited. I was so excited,” Perry recalled. She ended up sitting in Swift’s VIP tent for the performance.

Perry continued, “People gave me bracelets, and I think Rita Ora gave me a bracelet. I loved it. It’s just like a community. It’s an adorable, sweet community. And I got to see [Swift], and we got to catch up, and I love her so much.”

Swift has also been open about supporting Perry. At the VMAs in September 2024, Perry was honored with the Video Vanguard award and celebrated by performing a mashup of her top hits at the show. The whole time, Swift was enthusiastically cheering her on — dancing and singing along to Perry’s performance.