Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been quite an experience. These shows are not only odes to her music, but a safe space for new romances and rekindled friendships to thrive. To be fair, it might be the power of those vibrant friendship bracelets that’s reuniting Swift with her former enemies. Recently, she wielded that force to end her years-long feud with Katy Perry. Sorry, “Bad Blood.”

On Feb. 22, Perry (alongside Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waiti) attended Swift’s concert in Sydney, Australia. That following day, she gave the Midnights singer her flowers on Instagram. “Got to see an old friend shine tonight ♥️✨,” she wrote on the post, which sees seven moments of her enjoying her time during and after the show.

While Perry’s entire carousel is sweet, it’s two specific slides that won Swifties over. The post began with a long overdue selfie of the two singers together. Then, on the fifth slide, Perry shared a playful video of Swift performing “Bad Blood.” As the track played, she widened her eyes in shock before singing along to the chorus, which was always rumored to be a dig at their growing feud at the time.

Here’s a quick refresher: The stars had some backup dancer drama in 2012. That year, Perry was on her California Dreams Tour when three of her dancers were offered spots on Swift’s Red tour, which later started in 2013. According to Rolling Stone, those same dancers left Swift’s Red trek to join Perry on her Prismatic Tour in 2014.

This back-and-forth led to years of pop disses: Swift drew her line in the sand with 2014’s “Bad Blood,” and Perry responded with “Swish Swish” in 2017. After a few more digs, their feud took a wholesome turn in March 2020. Swift invited Perry to appear in her “You Need To Calm Down” music video, and they shared a hug in their “burger combo outfits.”

Fortunately, their friendship stayed consistent in recent years. Before their latest reunion in Sydney, Perry also showed some love to Swift’s new relationship with Travis Kelce in October 2023. With these two now on a united front, the “Bad Blood” hysteria can finally rest.