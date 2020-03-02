Taylor Swift and Katy Perry put their beef behind them, but that doesn't mean they're hanging out on the daily. Fans were excited to see Swift and Perry shake it off and publicly end their feud in June 2019 at the end of Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" music video, and now Perry is getting real about where their relationship stands. Katy Perry's friendship with Taylor Swift isn't that close, but the reason why is totally understandable.

If you missed it, Perry extended a literal olive branch to Swift in May 2018, after nearly four years of being on the outs. From there, efforts to make up and put the past in the past began. Swift made "peace at last" chocolate chip cookies for Perry, but the real deal happened when Swift released the music video for her smash hit "You Need to Calm Down."

Towards the end of the video, Perry appeared wearing a legit hamburger costume, just to be met by Swift, who was decked out in a french fries ensemble. Hearts melted all over when they exchanged a sweet hug, proving they had chosen to forgive each other for whatever happened in the past.

So when Perry was asked about her relationship with Swift during an interview with Stellar on Feb. 29, she didn't hold back.

"We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot," Perry explained, which makes total sense, since they're two of the most famous women in the music industry.

As for why Perry and Swift thought it was important to showcase they were a united front in the "You Need to Calm Down" music video, Perry said:

We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!

Perry even praised Swift's newly released Miss Americana documentary:

I was impressed by her documentary because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t.

While Swift and Perry may not be inseparable, it's nice to know they're still communicating and supporting each other.