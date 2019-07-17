I know Katy Perry's epic cameo in Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" music video went down a whole month ago on July 17, but I'm still not over it. I mean, every time I hear the song I picture the "Firework" singer in her hamburger costume hugging T. Swizzle dressed up like french fries and I start feeling all the feels. If these two former frenemies could bury the hatchet, anything is freaking possible. Although apparently, the big reunion did come with a certain condition. Thanks to a new interview on KIIS 1065's The Kyle & Jackie O Show, we now know what Katy Perry's one request before making up with Taylor Swift was. And it all had to do with one of TayTay's felines.

None of this happened overnight, though. So before she shared the story about the cat, Perry revealed all the baby steps involved in her reconciliation with Swift.

"It kind of was a process," Perry told Kyle & Jackie O on July 16. "I sent her a literal olive branch and a note, apologizing for my part in all of it when she started her Reputation tour."

Swift actually shared a picture of that gift on her Instagram Story back in May 2018. Here it is, in case you forgot:

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Pretty cute.

"I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support," Perry explained. "And truly... I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there's only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we're coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other."

She wasn't wrong. But even so, nothing really happened right away. Then, Perry started seeing Swift around at a bunch of Oscar parties with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"I just went up to her and I was like, 'Hey, you know, it's been a long time, and I think we've grown up a little bit. And I just wanted to say I'm sorry, and that I'm really here for you, and that I love you and, you know, I hope that we can be friends in the future,'" Perry recalled.

Swift then got Perry's digits, the two of them started texting, and eventually, the "ME!" singer asked her to meet.

"She invited me over to her house, and she made me some cookies," Perry revealed. "And she actually makes those cookies, and they're actually so delicious."

These are the cookies she was talking about:

They really do look delicious, don't they? Maybe Swift can start selling them in her store alongside all the new Lover merch? Just a thought. I mean, I'd totally buy them.

Anyhoo, here's where Perry's one request comes in. Because the cookies weren't the only draw here, fam. In fact, Perry told Swift that the only way she was coming to her house was if she could hold her new cat, Benjamin Button. And yes, she was referring to that adorable blue-eyed kitten featured in Swift's "ME!" music video.

You know, this one:

Taylor Swift on YouTube

I can't with this cuteness!

So to recap: Perry gave Swift an olive branch. Swift gave Perry some cookies and then let her hold her cat, and the rest is Happy Meal history.

"I can trust her and she can trust me," Perry explained. "And I think it's amazing that we have this opportunity to change, and I just hope that other people can learn from it, too."

YouTube/Taylor Swift

Amen, Katy!

You can listen to her interview in its entirety on the iHeartRadio website.