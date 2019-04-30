Taylor Swift has a new cat. Yup, Meredith and Olivia have a baby brother. His name is Benjamin Button, because of course it is, and his adoption story is actually pretty cool. In a special behind-the-scenes look at Taylor Swift's "ME!" music video, fans of the famous cat mom get to see the moment Swift met little Benjamin for the first time. You see, the blue-eyed kitten was cast in the "ME!" music video and was originally supposed to just appear in one small moment. But now, that kitten is going to be part of Swift's cat content from now on, as Taylor Swift adopted him after meeting him on set!

Swift dropped her first single since Reputation on Friday, April 26. The release of the track came in tandem with its music video, both of which feature Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie. Also featured briefly in the music video are Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, Swift's two cats, as Swift and Urie's "daughters." The two singers play fighting lovers in the video, and Urie gets Swift another kitten to make up after their fight. That kitten is Benjamin Button, Swift's newest cat child.

The behind-the-scenes video shows the exact moment Swift met Benjamin. It was all caught on video thanks to the fact that they met while on set for the video.

The sweetness this video has.

Taylor Swift on YouTube

In the video, Swift and Urie are on set and in costume for the part of the video that Benjamin was cast for.

"Is the kitten around?" Swift asked, her kitten senses tingling. "I hear a kitten." A couple of shots later, the kitten is brought to Swift so they can meet, and the entire moment is caught on camera.

"Hi honey, you're beautiful," she says to her future son. His handler was nearby, watching as Swift fell in love with the cute little kitten, and said that he's a "purr box" and that he loves laying on his back and getting his belly rubbed. (Same.) Swift was swooning hard, and eventually asked if she could have him. Turns out, he was available for adoption! The rest of the video shows Swift passing the kitten off to her parents to pet, as well as her and Urie talking about how cute the kitten is between takes.

You can see Benjamin Button's cameo in the "ME!" music video at around the 2-minute mark.

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

Those blue eyes!

The final moments of the behind-the-scenes video showed Swift and Benjamin bonding on a couch on set. Swift spent this time scratching the kitten's belly and telling him all about his two sisters, Olivia and Meredith.

"You're gonna have two sisters. They're gonna be really, really nice to you. Maybe not at first, but just because they're jealous," she shared.

Swift posted her first selfie with little Benjamin to her Instagram on April 26.

"And then there were three," she said in the caption, referencing her three cats.

She posted a sweet video of her carrying Benjamin like a baby, as well as some sweet shots of the kitten later.

"This is Benjamin Button," she said in one of the captions. "He's a good boy."

A good boy, indeed.