I've been so busy paying attention to Taylor Swift's fringe costumes on her Reputation tour, I haven't even wondered what's been going on with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn! Thanks to a new video of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn after the 2019 Oscars floating around on Twitter, he is back on my radar in a big way. It's just a coincidence Swift happens to be wearing fringe in the video, too.

Alwyn and Swift have officially been together, like, a long time, guys. While they went public in May 2017, Swift was spotted at a screening for Alwyn's movie Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk in November the year prior, which ballparks their relationship length at around two and a half years long now. That's a century in Swift years. Plus, there's one noticeably different aspect about Swift's relationship with Alwyn when compared to all of her previous romances, and that's the sheer privacy they've worked so hard to maintain. Prior to Alwyn, Swift low-key loved a paparazzi shot of her and her man-of-the-moment out and about. She's famously written songs about plenty of exes and loves to plant old-flame easter eggs in her current music videos and tunes. Alwyn remains the exception.

For these reasons, fans are loving this brief but sweet interaction between the two of them caught on camera after the 2019 Academy Awards. In the video, Swift is decked out in a glitzy pink number and ponytail and Alwyn is rocking a classic black suit. They spend a few moments caressing each other's shoulders and back, and I swear Alwyn gives her a head nod as if to say, "let's get out of here."

Take a look:

Apparently, this video was actually captured at the Vanity Fair Oscar's after party. It's not uncommon for Swift and Alwyn to attend a big event but avoid walking the red carpet together. Even though Swift snapped a glistening photo on the party's stunning staircase, she and Alwyn have no formal pictures together from the evening.

Here he is strolling the red carpet solo:

It seems Swift and Alwyn are great at taking turns swapping the spotlight. For example, Swift got America's heart pumping when she made a surprise appearance to present the award for Best Original Song at the 2019 Golden Globes. At the time, she passed off the trophy to a breathless Lady Gaga, though their exchange was, for the most part, unremarkable.

On Sunday, Feb. 24, it was Alwyn's turn to stroll the red carpet alongside his extravagant nominated female costars for their film, The Favourite. In fact, Olivia Colman who played Queen Anne in the hilarious period piece took home the award for Best Actress. While her magnificent win doesn't really have much to do with Alwyn's small role in the movie, it does feel like it brings him one step closer to taking home an Oscar himself.

Maybe, in that case, fans would finally be gifted an Alwyn/Swift red-carpet appearance.