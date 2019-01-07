The Golden Globes is not an award show known for stunt casting in the presenter line up. The surprises in the show happen because it's aired live, the actors and actresses are drinking and eating, and the hosts sometimes go a little off the rails. So you can imagine the surprise of everyone in the room when Taylor Swift presented at the 2019 Golden Globes, out of nowhere, after sneaking in backstage during a commercial break.

Perhaps more confusingly, Taylor Swift wasn't there to support her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, even though he was in attendance. (Alwyn was part of the A-list cast of Mary, Queen of Scots.) Instead, she came out on the arm of Idris Elba to present Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Now, Swift being part of the team who presents the music categories this evening makes sense — she's a mega-star musician. And Elba makes sense as a presenter as well. He's not only DJ-ing at Coachella this year, but he's also starring in a Netflix series where he plays a DJ, which is due out this coming March.

But together? How does that add up? There's only one answer: Cats. Both Swift and Elba are going to star in the all-star movie musical version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats.

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The cast of Cats is actually pretty interesting mix, so have a quick seat before you continue reading. Once again, Swift getting cast in a movie musical makes sense. (And hey, it worked for Lady Gaga. Swift is probably hoping it will work for her too.) But her role is actually pretty small. She plays Bombalurina, and is part of a duet of "Macavity the Mystery Cat." And Elba? Well, he's playing Macavity, the cat she's singing about.

Also in the Cats cast: Dame Judi Dench, who plays Deuteronomy, the leader of the Jellicle cats. Jennifer Hudson reportedly plays Grizabella, the cat who sings "Memory," the song everyone remembers from the musical. Also on board, but not confirmed in roles: James Corden, Jason Derulo, and Sir Ian McKellen. It's crazy.

Speaking of actresses who landed Golden Globes for their work on movie musicals, one of the two awards Taylor Swift got to hand out this evening was to Lady Gaga, for her Best Original Song, "Shallow." Lady Gaga is still up for an award tonight for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama, and if she wins, will cement herself as the real star to be born from the film.

Swift is most likely not hoping for the kind of recognition Gaga got for A Star Is Born, considering her smallish role in a large ensemble cast. But it is a great chance to gain experience, as well as work with Dames and Sirs in the industry, and perhaps build herself an on-screen career to go along with her musical career. Maybe one day, she and Alwyn can even star in a film together.

Cats is expected to arrive in theaters just in time for Christmas next year, on December 20, 2019, and just in time to maybe be nominated for the Globes next year.