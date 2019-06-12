Katy Perry's new single might be called "Never Really Over," but her feud with Taylor Swift sure is! That's right, it has finally happened. The Perry/Swift feud is officially done. The confirmation of the buried hatchets came from Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's Instagram interaction on Tuesday, June 11. Further confirmation came from Swift's comment on Perry's post. Honestly, thank god for this. I genuinely never thought we'd see the end of this feud. But we made it.

Perry announced to the world that the Perry/Swift feud was over with an Instagram post that showed a plate filled with cookies. Across the top of the plate were two peace signs and the message "PEACE AT LAST" written in icing. Swift was tagged in the photo, suggesting that this plate of cookies was being shared between them. Perry's caption read "feels good @taylorswift." Swift commented on the Instagram with a bunch of pink heart emojis, and that was that. It's not clear who made the cookies for who, but that doesn't matter as much as the fact that these two are apparently hanging out as friends again.

This comes about a year after Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch and a note to congratulate her on the beginning of the Reputation Stadium Tour. In May 2018, Swift posted a photo of the olive branch Perry sent her to her Instagram story. Part of the note Perry penned for Swift said, “Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us." Other parts of the note said she was "deeply sorry" for their feud and expressed that she wanted to "clear the air." Swift posted a photo of the gift to her story and said, "Thank you Katy."

And now, they're sharing a plate of cookies!

These cookies really do mark the end of a bitter era. The two singers were seemingly friends from 2008 to 2011, then in 2014, their friendship deteriorated when Perry reportedly "stole" Swift's backup dancers. Swift said in a Rolling Stone interview that year that there was a pop star whom she could never tell if they were actual friends, but then one moment confirmed for her that they were "straight-up enemies." The two women went on to feud for years, with fans feeling that a lot of the singers' biggest singles ("Bad Blood" and "Swish Swish") were about each other. Perry's olive branch marked the end of all of the apparent fighting.

Of course, as is always the case with the Swifties, fans are now theorizing that Swift and Perry are going to be collaborating together in the near future.

Let the fan theories commence.

Swift and Perry haven't mentioned anything about a collaboration between them, but both of them might be coming out with new albums soon, as their new singles "ME!" and "Never Really Over" suggest a new era of music coming in. If one thing's for sure, it's that if Perry and Swift do collab, their fandoms will spontaneously combust. Pop music ain't ready for these fandoms' reactions.