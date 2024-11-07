Olivia Rodrigo’s Grandfather Predicted Her Career Using Astrology

Olivia Rodrigo is a Pisces through and through — even in her Instagram bio, the “Vampire” singer proudly calls herself a “spicy Pisces.” Apparently, she inherited this love for astrology from her late grandfather. In an interview with W Magazine, Rodrigo explained how her grandfather used her birth chart to predict her career when she was just a baby.

“I'm a big believer in astrology,” Rodrigo said in the W Mag video, posted on YouTube on Nov. 4. “My grandpa — who just passed away this year — I love him very dearly. He was also super into astrology. When I was born, he did my chart, and he told my parents that I was gonna be very emotional and a performing artist.”

Clearly, his prediction came true. “I tell that story to anyone who's an astrology denier,” Rodrigo added.

During the ASMR-style video, Rodrigo also read her horoscope aloud: “Pisces. This may be a time of extremes. But that does not mean you should be extreme in your own thoughts and actions. Take a more balanced view of what is going on in the world. Be the kind of person who makes a constructive difference.”

Rodrigo added, “Today is sort of a day of extremes. I'm not sure, but I definitely will make an effort.”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

In the video, Rodrigo also explained why she feels so connected to her sun sign. “Pisces love water,” she said. “And while I'm not a strong swimmer, if there is a body of water within a mile radius of where I am, you best believe I'm going for a swim.”

Rodrigo has talked about her Pisces pride before. In a promotional video for Netflix’s Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour, she showed off her “Pisces Princess” tank top and explained its significance. “I'm very proud to be a Pisces. I feel like I fit that description to a tee, and it's a big part of my identity, so I had to have a little Pisces tank top,” she said in the clip, posted on Instagram on Nov. 2.