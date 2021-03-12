Olivia Rodrigo is capping off Pisces season on a charitable note. The "Drivers License" singer just released new merchandise — from which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to a girls' rights organization — and it will speak to your astrology-loving soul. Even if you're not the same sun sign as the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, you'll appreciate Olivia Rodrigo's "spicy Pisces" T-shirt launch.

"I hope you are having a fantastic Pisces season," Rodrigo wrote in a March 10 newsletter to her fans. "I pinky promise music is coming soon but until then, we made some spicy pisces t-shirts!" As diehard fans (aka Livies) know, the multihyphenate is known to refer to herself as a "spicy Pisces" on social media, including in her Instagram and Twitter bios.

Rodrigo, who turned 18 on Feb. 20, continued to note the best part of the release in the same message: All of the proceeds go to Plus1 benefitting She's the First, a non-profit organization dedicated to sponsoring girls’ education, giving them the chance to become "the first" in their families to graduate from secondary school. Considering Rodrigo herself has multiple "firsts" to her name — she's reportedly the first Asian-American woman to reach #1 on multiple charts such as US iTunes and Apple Music Charts (Elite Daily reached out to Rodrigo's team to confirm, but did not hear back in time for publication); she's also the first person every Gen Zer and millennial wants to call when their heart is broken — this feels like a perfect partnership.

The shirt is a white tee with the words "spicy Pisces" emblazoned across the chest and a purple butterfly dotting the letter "i." The design is simple, sweet, and beautiful — a total #PiscesSZN vibe.

This release comes less than two months after Rodrigo's fellow HSMTMTS star (and rumored subject of "Drivers License") Joshua Bassett dropped his Minimalist Collection. In a similar fashion, all of the proceeds from Bassett's merch go to charitable organizations. In the "Lie Lie Lie" crooner's case, however, shoppers could choose among five charities that hold special places in Bassett's heart.

Rodrigo's "spicy Pisces" tee is currently available for pre-order with an estimated ship date of April 9, 2021. However, as the official Olivia Rodrigo shop notes, you may experience some delays along the way as her team tries to "keep everyone safe" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No matter what, you should place your orders ASAP. Even if you don't see the merch for a while — or you're thinking, "But I'm not a Pisces" — you can still do your part in being a charitable queen like Queen Liv, and support girls' education today.