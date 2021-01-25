You'll have to wait until Mar. 12, 2021 to get your hands on Joshua Bassett's self-titled EP, but the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor announced something fans can enjoy right now. Joshua Bassett's Minimalist Collection merch consists of hoodies, tees, and baseball caps that are cute AF, and you'll want it all.

Not only is the loungewear perfect to relax in, but Bassett is donating 100% of his proceeds to charity. As he explains in his Instagram video announcement, he wants to provide fans the opportunity to give as well as get. That means, with each purchase you make, at no extra cost to you, Bassett will donate 100% of his profit to your selected charity. There are five charities shoppers can choose from upon checkout, including: A Long Walk Home, Jack.org, Teen Line, The Sunrise Movement, and The Young Feminist. All of these organizations hold a special place in Bassett's heart and help young people in many wonderful ways. For example, Jack.org's vision is to help young people feel comfortable while discussing their mental health and always receive the help they need. The Young Feminist provides resources to young feminists so they can make their voices heard in matters of social justice.

By shopping Bassett's Minimalist Collection, you'll be giving to a great cause while getting loungewear you love. All items can be pre-ordered with an estimated ship date of Feb. 19, 2021. So, start adding to your shopping cart ASAP.

1. This Black Hoodie Joshua Bassett's Hoodie Black $55 | Joshua Bassett Merch Joshua Bassett Merch Simple and sweet, this black hoodie has "Joshua Bassett's merch" imprinted on the front. Rock it proudly in your next TikTok video or moody Instagram selfie. It's sure to be a fan favorite among your followers.

2. This Blue Hoodie Joshua Bassett's Hoodie Blue $55 | Joshua Bassett Merch Joshua Bassett Merch While a black hoodie is a staple item for any closet, you might be looking for a pop of color for spring. If that's the case, you'll love this sky blue hoodie. It's a gorgeous shade that'll look extra cute when paired with TikTok leggings in your videos.

3. This Pink Crewneck Joshua Bassett's Crewneck Pink $50 | Joshua Bassett Merch Joshua Bassett Merch On Wednesdays, you can wear pink with this crewneck. Whether you rock it with your fave pair of sweats or a collared shirt and mini skirt to dress up the look, you'll get a lot of use out of this piece.

4. This Blue Tee Joshua Bassett's Tee Blue $30 | Joshua Bassett Merch Joshua Bassett Merch Go back to the basics and get yourself a simple tee that just so happens to rep your fave artist. Joshua Bassett's merch tee comes in both the sky blue and light pink ($30, Joshua Bassett Merch).

5. This Black Tee Joshua Bassett's Tee Black $30 | Joshua Bassett Merch Joshua Bassett Merch The black tee has "Joshua Bassett's merch" imprinted front and center with pastel lettering. Wear it with your fave pair of denim and a soft pink scrunchie to complete the 'fit.