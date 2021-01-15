Your newest celebrity crush, Joshua Bassett, has entered the chat with a new single called "Lie Lie Lie." The track dropped on Jan. 15, 2021, and it's a total #mood. Since you can't help but have heart eyes for the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, you'll want to stream the single (if you haven't already), and then save these Joshua Bassett "Lie Lie Lie" lyrics for Instagram captions.

The lyrics are the perfect complement to the artsy #aesthetic selfies you may have in your camera roll. Although they're put to an upbeat song and a catchy music video that features pink backdrops, desert sunsets, and Bassett in a blue suit, they're calling someone out for their lies, lies, lies. Fans of the Disney star are even questioning if "Lie Lie Lie" is about Bassett's High School Musical co-star Olivia Rodrigo. In her viral track, "Driver's License," Rodrigo sings of a past love of her own who taught her how to drive and moved on to another girl, which has fans speculating if the song is about Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

Nothing has been confirmed by Bassett or Rodrigo, but that won't stop you from wanting to jam to "Lie Lie Lie" over and over again and watch the music video until you've memorized every film camera-esque scene. The song is the first off of Bassett's upcoming self-titled EP that's scheduled to drop on Mar. 12, 2021. It's also the best kind of vibe for moody pics you have tucked away in your camera roll and want to post on Insta.

Maybe those photos are from your most recent at-home photo shoot or from an adventure you had with your friends pre-pandemic. They might show you applying mascara in a bathroom mirror, standing in the ocean, or sitting in front of a backdrop with a disco ball next to your face. Or, if you haven't gotten around to taking some moody selfies yet, then you might take some time to recreate scenes from the "Lie Lie Lie" music video, so these lyric captions will be so appropriate.

Whatever route you decide to go, here are the best "Lie Lie Lie" lyrics to accompany your next IG post that any Bassett fan will absolutely adore seeing on their feed.

1. "You can lie, lie, lie."

2. "Oh, so innocent."

3. "Darling, what the hell?"

4. "I hope that it makes you happy."

5. "Like I'm the only one to blame."

6. "Lying through your teeth."

7. "It won't work this time."

8. "Bye, bye, bye, bye."

9. "Only thinking 'bout yourself."

10. "So they told me all the things that you said."

11. "You've been lying to yourself."

12. "Go ahead and try."

13. "I know what you say about me."

14. "Can't seem to get me off your mind."

15. "Hope that it makes you happy."

16. "I've had enough of it."

17. "Running all over my name."

18. "Everything's fine."

19. "You're acting like..."

20. "The lies that you told me."

21. "Lie to everyone else."

22. "You're telling them it's all my fault."