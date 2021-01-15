One week after Olivia Rodrigo's breakup ballad "Drivers License" hit the internet and went viral, her rumored ex-flame released a song of his own. Joshua Bassett's track "Lie Lie Lie" arrived on Jan. 15, and fans have major questions. Like, is Joshua Bassett's "Lie, Lie, Lie" about Olivia Rodrigo? And was he really the one who broke her heart? Here's what we know about the song so far.

To understand the fan fervor behind "Lie Lie Lie" one must first take a look at the fanaticism behind "Drivers License." Rodrigo's song was packed to the brim with heartbreaking lyrics, which had everyone guessing who the song was written about. With all signs pointing to Bassett, her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, there's been endless chatter about the actor on Twitter.

Whether it was pure coincidence, or a calculated decision to capitalize on the limelight, Bassett's new single followed just on the heels on Rodrigo's. To say the lyrics are brutal would be an understatement. Bassett hasn't said exactly who the song was written about, but he did say it was written about a "friend" who had been "lying" about him behind his back.

“It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them. It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down," he wrote on his Instagram story the day before the song was released.

You can listen to Bassett's new song "Lie Lie Lie" below.

Catch the full lyrics to "Lie Lie Lie" below.

