Who Is Joshua Bassett's Song "Lie, Lie, Lie" About? He Gave A Hint
Have a pressing need to get to the bottom of who Joshua Bassett's song "Lie, Lie, Lie" is about? Well, the Disney star finally gave a little bit of an explanation in a Jan. 14 Instagram Story. “I wrote ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ after I found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time,” the Disney star wrote alongside a picture of an old car parked in a desert. “It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them. It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down.”
Some fans believe the song is a response to Bassett's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar and rumored ex Olivia Rodrigo's hit song "Drivers License."
"Drivers License," which came out Jan. 8 very much seemed to be a jab at Bassett and his rumored relationship with Sabrina Carpenter. Take a look at these lyrics:
And you’re probably with that blonde girl
Who always made me doubt
She’s so much older than me
She’s everything I’m insecure about
To be clear, Carpenter is literally a blond girl three years older than Rodrigo who's been romantically linked to Bassett. So, like, the story adds up.
Compare that to "Lie, Lie, Lie" lyrics, which include:
You've been lyin' to yourself
Lie to everyone else
Only think about yourself
Darlin', what the hell?
I know what you say about me
I hope that it makes you happy
Can't seem to get me off your mind
Oh, I know you're lyin' through your teeth
OK, maybe I'm reading into this too much, but I just have to point out that the above imagery is verryyyyy similar to that of Rodrigo's "Drivers License" video. And those lyrics? You kidding me? Doesn't exactly sound like a song you'd pen about a platonic friend to me...