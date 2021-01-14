Have a pressing need to get to the bottom of who Joshua Bassett's song "Lie, Lie, Lie" is about? Well, the Disney star finally gave a little bit of an explanation in a Jan. 14 Instagram Story. “I wrote ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ after I found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time,” the Disney star wrote alongside a picture of an old car parked in a desert. “It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them. It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down.”

Some fans believe the song is a response to Bassett's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar and rumored ex Olivia Rodrigo's hit song "Drivers License."

"Drivers License," which came out Jan. 8 very much seemed to be a jab at Bassett and his rumored relationship with Sabrina Carpenter. Take a look at these lyrics:

And you’re probably with that blonde girl

Who always made me doubt

She’s so much older than me

She’s everything I’m insecure about

To be clear, Carpenter is literally a blond girl three years older than Rodrigo who's been romantically linked to Bassett. So, like, the story adds up.

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Compare that to "Lie, Lie, Lie" lyrics, which include:

You've been lyin' to yourself

Lie to everyone else

Only think about yourself

Darlin', what the hell?

I know what you say about me

I hope that it makes you happy

Can't seem to get me off your mind

Oh, I know you're lyin' through your teeth

OK, maybe I'm reading into this too much, but I just have to point out that the above imagery is verryyyyy similar to that of Rodrigo's "Drivers License" video. And those lyrics? You kidding me? Doesn't exactly sound like a song you'd pen about a platonic friend to me...