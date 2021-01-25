Between working from home and TikToking in your free time, it's safe to say you like a cozy wardrobe. Lucky for you, Emma Chamberlain's Wrapped merch drop has loungewear essentials you'll want to snuggle up in ASAP. The YouTuber and fashion icon's fresh merchandise combines comfort and style to bring some seriously cool pieces you'll want to have in your closet.

Emma Chamberlain's Wrapped merch drop is a pop of color that'll instantly put you in a spring state of mind. The drop includes a bright yellow hoodie, pink sweatpants, a green tee, and a black crewneck. Each piece is decorated with an image of the YouTuber's face that appears to be "wrapped" in plastic, along with a faded "Emma" imprint. In an Instagram post announcing her new merch, Chamberlain wrote that the design was inspired by artists Julia SH and Nic Sadler, because she's "obsessed" with their work.

As a Chamberlain fan, you likely love how effortlessly cool the YouTuber always looks. By wearing any pieces from Emma Chamberlain's new merch drop, you can channel her style as you sip a cup of Chamberlain coffee. Don't forget to snap a selfie, because if the 'fit's not on the 'gram, did it really happen?

This Crewneck Is Meant For Loungin' wrapped emma crewneck $48 | Shop Emma Chamberlain See on Shop Emma Chamberlain What couldn't you wear this black crewneck with? Whether you rock it with the wrapped emma sweatpants or your own cozy pair of pajama bottoms, this crewneck will complete any vibe you're going for.

This Hoodie Is A Playful Staple wrapped emma hoodie $54 | Shop Emma Chamberlain See on Shop Emma Chamberlain You're sure to make a playful statement when wearing the wrapped emma hoodie. The vibrant yellow color will brighten up any selfies you post on your Instagram feed.

This Green T-Shirt Is Cool AF wrapped emma tee $28 | Shop Emma Chamberlain See on Shop Emma Chamberlain Consider the green wrapped emma tee for an effortlessly cool look. Not only is the bright green color fresh, but the brand's website even describes this shirt as, "The crispiest classic t-shirt you'll ever wear."