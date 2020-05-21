Emma Chamberlain has been the YouTuber to watch since she posted her first video in 2017. Three years later, the 18-year-old has a podcast, her own coffee company, and almost 9 million subscribers on YouTube who are interested in literally everything about her life. Chamberlain’s skincare and makeup routines are topics she’s touched on before, though fans have been eager for a more in-depth look. In a recent “Day in the Life” vlog for Allure, she showed viewers exactly that. Even better, both routines include super affordable products.

Since she’s used to filming most of her videos inside her house, Chamberlain’s quarantine schedule hasn’t changed her general routine too much. Once she wakes up at 10 a.m., she gets straight to work. After going through her emails, recording a podcast, and playing Fortnite, it’s 12:45 p.m. when the YouTuber gets to her regular skincare routine. “I try to keep it really simple with my skincare because I used to do a bunch of stuff, and it never worked,” Chamberlain explains. To start, she uses CeraVe Hydrating Face Wash ($14, Amazon) and a Sonya Dakar Omega Face Oil ($54, Sonya Dakar) to make sure her skin will be moisturized throughout the day. Because she’s on Accutane, Chamberlain’s skin is super dry, so she mixes some interesting products to keep her skin hydrated. She never leaves the house without a bottle of Aquaphor ($5, Target) in her bag to combat dry lips and skin. “This has cured my lips during Accutane,” Chamberlain swears, applying Lanolin ($10, Bed Bath & Beyond), a nipple cream, to her lips. And then, she relaxes in bed for a bit.

“Sometimes I want to put on makeup to film, sometimes I don’t … I don’t really like the look or feel of wearing a lot of makeup,” Chamberlain says. For her quick, 15-minute beauty routine, she starts with Kosas Tinted Face Oil ($42, Violet Grey) which is a super lightweight, hydrating foundation. Then, Chamberlain uses Chanel Color Corrector ($43, Chanel) to cover up any blemishes and brightens her under eyes with a Kosas Concealer ($28, Revolve) in a light color. Because it’s really easy to look shiny on camera, she says, she gently brushes on a lot of setting powder all over her face. Around the outer parts of her face, the hollows of her cheeks, and on her eyelids, Chamberlain applies a Marc Jacobs Bronzer ($49, Sephora) for more definition and adds Milani Highlighter Glow Powder ($10, Ulta Beauty) to her nose, cupid’s bow, her brow bone, the inner corner of her eyes, and on the tops of her cheeks.

Interestingly, Chamberlain doesn’t fill in her eyebrows or use a color product; she just uses Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara ($7, Ulta Beauty) to brush up her eyebrows and keep them in place. Continuing her eye makeup, Chamberlain uses a short, angled brush to mimic the effects of eyeliner with an orange-y eyeshadow, saying, “It’s just so much easier and there’s so much more room for mistakes.” She forgoes any blush because she says her complexion is on the redder side, so she moves right along to applying Too Faced Lip Injections ($23, Ulta Beauty) to give her lips a natural, plump look. Right back to the eyes, she then tries on a few coats of Benefit Cosmetics’ Roller Lash Mascara ($25, Saks Fifth Avenue) to ensure she doesn’t lose her lashes on camera. Finally, a healthy layer of Kosas Hyaluronic Lip Balm ($18, Credo Beauty) is Chamberlain’s final step.

Once the day is over, Chamberlain takes off all her makeup before hopping in the shower, which she does every night. Although she’s not married to one cleansing wipe brand, she’s currently using Simple Cleansing Wipes ($5, Target), followed by Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover ($10, Ulta Beauty), a Chamberlain family favorite, for extra-stubborn eye makeup. When she washes her hair — which isn’t every night to avoid drying it out — she likes to use Function of Beauty’s customized shampoo, conditioner, and hair serum. On the days when she skips traditional shampoo, Drybar Dry Shampoo ($23, QVC) keeps her hair looking volumized and shiny. And finally, she ends the day with the same CeraVe face wash and Sonya Dakar face oil, but she adds a Kiehl’s Eye Cream ($50, Kiehl’s) to depuff and brighten under the eye as she sleeps.

As a YouTuber, Chamberlain’s hourly schedule is pretty fluid, but her skin and makeup regimens are easy to incorporate into your routine, particularly if you have dry skin or prefer a quick-and-easy makeup look.