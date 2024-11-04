Olivia Rodrigo Says Men Wanting To Go To Space Is A Red Flag

Olivia Rodrigo has some strict parameters when it comes to dating. The GUTS singer is currently in a relationship with Louis Partridge, but that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten her old tips for vetting potential suitors. According to Rodrigo, she would ask a “very oddly specific question” on first dates to pick up on any red flags: Do you think you would want to go to space?

In an Instagram video posted by Netflix, promoting her film Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour, she shared her perspective on men who want to go to space. “This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates. I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don’t date them,” she said in the clip. “I just think if you wanna go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself. I think it’s just weird.”

Rodrigo isn’t the only one who thinks so. Elon Musk’s ex, Grimes, agreed with Rodrigo’s sentiment. “It’s true. Only women should be going to space,” Grimes responded to her quote on X. Grimes dated Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, between May 2018 and March 2022. The exes are currently in a custody dispute over their three children: X AE-A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno “Tau” Mechanicus.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Other celebs weighed in, too. Zack Bia, Rodrigo’s ex, responded to her quote in an Instagram comment. When Complex shared Rodrigo’s theory about men who want to go to space, Bia commented with a GIF of an astronaut fist pumping.

Bia and Rodrigo dated for about six months before breaking up in August 2022. “Their relationship sort of fizzled. They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while,” the insider told Us Weekly at the time. “There were no issues — they both have different work schedules and different friend groups.”

But post-breakup, there were rumors that Rodrigo penned “Vampire” about their relationship. Bia addressed the speculation during an interview with GQ in 2023. "I don't think it's really about me. I think the internet just ran with it,” he said at the time.

“Look, I’m in the industry so I know how a song gets made,” Bia continued. “We hung out, we're both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship. There was never any drama, you know?”