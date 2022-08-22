Olivia Rodrigo Is Reportedly A Single Gal Again

It’s brutal out here. After reportedly about six months of dating, Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia have apparently broken up. On Aug. 20, a source claimed the two “sort of fizzled” after spending some time apart.

“Their relationship sort of fizzled. They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while,” the insider told Us Weekly. Luckily, there was nothing sour about this breakup. “There were no issues — they both have different work schedules and different friend groups.”

Life & Style first reported the rumored split earlier that day.

The “driver’s license” singer and the DJ reportedly began seeing each other in February. "He invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend and she went to support him. They hit it off and have been casually hanging out,” a source told E! in April. "Zack [feels] that Olivia is really down to earth and he loves how low-key she is. It's a good balance between them."

The casual hanging out continued in April. Bia and Rodrigo were spotted in New York City leaving celeb-favorite restaurant Bar Pitti. A few days later, Rodrigo was seen leaving the members-only club Zero Bond, where Bia was rumored to be performing that night.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On June 21, a source reported that Bia and Rodrigo were indeed seeing each other, although the two never confirmed it themselves. However, the next day Bia denied he was dating Rodrigo. When asked by a paparazzi about the rumor, Bia responded with “I have no idea, I didn’t even hear that.” TBH, I don’t blame him for not wanting to tell a random stranger about his love life.

Rodrigo hasn’t commented on her connection with Bia. Maybe she’ll spill her side of the story on her next album? (One can only hope.)

Back in May, fans speculated that Rodrigo could be linked to TikTok star Vinnie Hacker. Photos of them embracing got the rumor mill going, but a few weeks later, Hacker denied that they were involved.

If Rodrigo needs to listen to an album to get her through this reported split, may I recommend SOUR?