Olivia Rodrigo Fans Are Convinced She's Dating This TikTok Star

There may be a new man in Olivia Rodrigo’s — at least, that’s what her fans think. The singer was spotted in new photos with TikTok star Vinnie Hacker on May 25 that are sparking plenty of rumors. Since the pics feature the two embracing and wrapping their arms around each other after a night out, you may be wondering: Is Olivia Rodrigo dating Vinnie Hacker? Fans are certainly buzzing about the latest dating rumors.

Olivia Rodrigo enjoyed a night out at the Hollywood bar No Vacancy with TikToker and Hype House member Vinnie Hacker on May 25, after her concert at the Greek Theater. In new photos published by E!, Rodrigo and Hacker are seen outside the bar together with their arms around each other. They share a hug before going their separate ways. Both Rodrigo and Hacker looked super stylish for the night, with the “Drivers License” singer opting for a white top, black leather skirt, and high heeled black boots, and the TikToker rocking a white t-shirt and baggy jeans.

Since Rodrigo and Hacker seemed awfully close in the hugging pics, you may be wondering if the pair are dating. After all, Hacker was also spotted attending Rodrigo’s concert at the Greek Theater earlier that night. However, neither Rodrigo or Hacker have commented on the dating rumors yet, so it’s all just pure speculation at this point.

Though there’s no confirmation as to whether or not the gossip is true, fans are already shipping the couple, with plenty of Twitter users expressing their support (and surprise) that there may be a potential romance brewing. One Twitter user even predicted that Rodrigo and Hacker would be “this decade’s Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.”

Rodrigo was last in a relationship with producer Adam Faze, whom she dated throughout the second half of 2021. However, the couple reportedly broke up in February, and Rodrigo hasn’t been linked with anyone else until these Vinnie Hacker rumors sprung up. Fans will just have to keep an eye on the two to see if they confirm or deny the rumors anytime soon.