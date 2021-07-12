Olivia Rodrigo Was Spotted Kissing Adam Faze. Good 4 Them!

Ah, young love. Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze confirmed their relationship, and I’m obsessed. The duo was spotted sharing a steamy public kiss over a week after attending the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy together on June 30. According to E! News sources, the budding romance can be described as “comfortable, cuddly, new young love.” Aww!

The series of paparazzi photos are lovey dovey. In the PDA-filled moments, Rodrigo and Faze are kissing, hugging, and holding hands. And in one sweet shot, Rodrigo has both of her hands on Faze’s face and their eye contact is seriously flirty. They look very comfortable with each other even though they’ve only been dating for a few months. The source explained, "It's only been a few months but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious."

And even though they haven’t been dating for long (the couple “met through industry friends” earlier this year), they’ve already indulged in their fair share of PDA. During the Space Jam premiere, a source revealed, "They were really cute together and weren't trying to hide their affection at all." From holding hands to staying “together the entire night,” their connection was obvious.

A TikTok from the June 30 event confirms what this insider had to say. In the video, Faze has his arms wrapped around Rodrigo, and they look totally comfortable around each other.