Olivia Rodrigo may have released the first single off her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, only a few hours ago, but there’s already so much to unpack. When the clock struck midnight on April 17, the Grammy winner unveiled “drop dead,” alongside a dreamy music video. And if there’s one lyric that’s plunging Livies everywhere into super-sleuth mode, it’s this one from the bridge:

“Pisces and a Gemini // But I think we might go really nice together.”

Born on Feb. 20, 2003, Rodrigo is a self-proclaimed “spicy Pisces.” Her longtime boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge, was born on June 3 of the same year, making him a Gemini. So, despite recent reports that they’ve broken up, it seems like the song is referencing him given their cosmic makeup.

So, what does it mean when a Pisces meets a Gemini? Are the two signs MFEO, or were Rodrigo and Partridge ill-fated from the start?

Pisces & Gemini Compatibility Isn’t Straightforward

Right off the bat, Pisces and Gemini make an odd pairing. The former is an emotional water sign; the latter is a more analytical air sign. This could create a dynamic full of disagreements and misunderstandings.

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While Pisces is the lover girl of the zodiac, gravitating toward immersive, comfortable relationships, Geminis tend to desire more freedom and are quick to set boundaries. However, both signs are prone to falling in love at first sight — so you could see how things could get complicated.

On the plus side, both are mutable signs. This means they’re shapeshifters who are comfortable with change and capable of swiftly adapting to new circumstances, so not all hope is lost for a Pisces-Gemini duo willing to meet in the middle of their emotional needs.

In short, this pairing isn’t cursed, but it’s far from a match made in heaven.

What Makes Zodiac Signs Compatible... Or Not?

In astrology, synastry is the study of how your birth chart interacts with others. And, good news for Pisces-Gemini couples out there, it’s made up of a lot more than just your sun signs.

Synastry takes your whole chart into consideration. In every person’s chart, different planets live in different houses, and you can be compatible in different ways — platonically or romantically — based on where they fall. To determine romantic compatibility, you’ll want to find out where a person’s moon, Venus, and Mars fall in each other’s chart. This will reveal how you’ll work together emotionally, if your love languages align, and will impact your communication during disagreements or stressful situations.

Rodrigo and Partridge’s sun signs aren’t totally aligned, but there’s a whole lot more to a relationship than that.