Olivia Rodrigo is entering her next chapter with the release of her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on June 12. To kick off the new era, the Grammy winner debuted her first single, “drop dead,” on April 17, with a music video that was filmed at a very iconic location: the Palace of Versailles in France.

At the start of the video, a hazy Rodrigo dances in a club before it cuts to her watching something on her laptop in bed. The camera slowly pans out to reveal her mattress is actually on the floor of the red Grand Couvert Antechamber of the Queen. She then proceeds to dance around the royal residence-turned-museum with headphones on in places like the Gallery Of Battles, the grand staircase, and the Queen's Chamber.

It’s a very fitting filming location considering Rodrigo sings, “You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles,” in the single. The Petra Collins-directed MV also has a very Marie Antoinette vibe with Rodrigo twirling around the palace in a pastel top, ruffled satin bloomers, and thigh-high socks — which feels like something straight out of a Sofia Coppola movie.

The Video Was Shot In A Very Short Timeframe

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While chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, Rodrigo said she was “still pinching myself” over the fact that she was able to film in the dreamy locale: “When I wrote the song, I immediately was like, ‘Oh, it'd be so cool if you could film in Versailles,’ because the song to me just feels like running. Like, whenever I listen to this song it just feels like running through a garden. And I was like that'd be perfect to do it at Versailles.”

Her team managed to pull off getting access to the location. They got to spend nine hours alone there, which she said felt like “Night at the Museum-y.” The video wasn’t choreographed and they used whatever they could get in that overnight timeframe. “I think the music video just really captures that kind of joy and fervor and excitement that I get when I listen to this song,” she said.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Filmed In The Same Location

The popular destination was also where Belly took Conrad on their touristy day around Paris in the Summer I Turned Pretty series finale. Bonrad made the trek to the palace, despite it being about an hour away from Paris by car, and managed to walk through the Gallery Of Battles and garden like Rodrigo did in her music video.

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The two also take a stroll through the Hall of Mirrors before going to Belly’s actual favorite spot in the city, a rooftop near her apartment. If you want to have a Palace of Versailles day like Belly and now Rodrigo, you might want to give yourself more time to explore the grounds.

It’s actually recommended that you allot a full day of your trip to France, so you can walk around the palace and gardens while also enjoying lunch on property. You can, of course, take as much time as you’d like and make it a quick trip like Belly and Conrad. Just make sure you give yourself enough time to dance around the gallery and gardens as you listen to “drop dead.” It’s what Rodrigo would want you to do.