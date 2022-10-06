Libra season is nothing if not relaxing. True, Mercury retrograde had its fun (even though no one else did), but those days are behind us as Mercury stationed direct on Oct. 2. Now, there’s so much to look forward to — and I’m not just talking about the pumpkin patches and Halloween parties. As the Venusian influence of Libra season continues, the desire for connection, balance, and pleasure is as apparent as the weather changing. And as the cosmos gear up for the first full moon of the fall season, a sense of urgency will be impossible to ignore... unless, of course, you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the October 2022 blood moon.

The upcoming lunation has many names, depending on whether you’re an astrologer, an astronomer, a Native American, etc. Though many astrologers would prefer the 2022 full moon in Aries, others may refer to it as a red moon, the Hunter's Moon, or, as I previously mentioned, the October 2022 blood moon. According to Space.com, during this lunation, “the sun will appear as if a monstrous bite has been taken from it as the moon's shadow falls on parts of the Earth.”

Blood moons take place right before the sun actually sets, so for a brief period of time, both luminaries will share the sky on this day and will make a “blood” reddish hue. What makes this particular event even more phenomenal is that it’s also the first full moon of the fall season, which means the color of the moon will match the shade of the leaves as they turn from green to reddish-orange. Timely.

When Does The October 2022 Blood Moon Take Place?

Like September’s full moon, this lunation will occur at the same time a couple nights in a row, so if you miss it, you’ll have another chance to snap a pic or two of this rare “double” full moon the following evening. Taking place in the cardinal fire sign of Aries at 4:54 p.m. on Oct. 9, this action-oriented full moon is all about asserting yourself, regardless of whether you have someone by your side. The blood moon is all about centering independence and autonomy in a way that’s impulsive and direct, but in the midst of relationship-oriented Libra season, there’s bound to be some internal conflict. Since this full moon will be co-present with Jupiter in Aries, there will be a desire to push things forward in a way that’s hopeful and optimistic, but it’ll be important to pace yourself, since Aries has a tendency to act now and think later.

This full moon is considered to be one of the last major hurrahs of the year. Though it’ll be a time when most signs are eager to get new pursuits off the ground, three signs may not feel the same sense of urgency.

Here’s how Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio can expect to be affected by the October 2022 full blood moon:

Taurus (April 19—May 21)

On Oct. 9, the full blood moon in Aries will shed light on your 12th house of withdrawal, seclusion, and isolation, bringing forth the need to assert your independence when it comes to your mental health. With the lunar eclipse in Taurus around the corner, this full moon will present you with an opportunity to recharge your batteries before things become a little intense, so prioritize yourself now, Taurus. Libra season has encouraged you to be productive, but now’s the time to catch up on some necessary rest.

Virgo (Aug. 22—Sept. 22)

As the full moon in Aries illuminates your eighth house of shared resources and boundaries on Oct. 9, you’ll be prompted to consider how you’ve been going out on a limb for others, and how your needs have (or haven’t) been getting met in return. As the acts of service-oriented sign, it’s important to not overextending yourself. The blood moon will be the perfect reminder that doing what’s best for you should never be put on the back-burner. If you’ve been over-prioritizing others, this full moon is guaranteed to help you reset the necessary boundaries between yourself and other people.

Scorpio (Oct. 21—Nov. 22)

Starting Oct. 9, the full moon in Aries will shed light on your health, habits, and daily routines, prompting you to spring into action when it comes to your productive endeavors. As a fellow Mars-ruled sign, you tend to thrive when this energy is present in the cosmos, but since your season is right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get your affairs in order before things get hectic. Revamp your wellness routine, tackle some of things on your to-do list — anything that allows you to alleviate some stress. Try not to get too ahead of yourself now, Scorpio. Save some energy for your season.