Horoscopes
Young woman with her hair blowing in the wind when Mercury retrograde fall 2022 ends on Oct. 2.

How Mercury Retrograde Fall 2022 Ending Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Clarity is on the horizon.

By Chelsea Jackson
Caroline Tompkins/Refinery29 for Getty Images

After weeks of chaos, it’s time to rejoice, fam. Mercury retrograde fall 2022 ends on Oct. 2, which means each zodiac sign can expect increased clarity in the days that follow.

If you want to know how your sign will spring into productive action following Mercury’s direct station, allow me to show you the way:

Maskot, Maskot Bildbyrå AB/Maskot/Getty Images

Aries (March 21—April 19)

Get ready for some major clarity when it comes to your habits and routines, Aries, because on Oct. 2, Mercury will bring clarity to this area of your life. Now is the perfect time to get organized, schedule a doctor’s appointment, or revamp your diet.

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

Tap