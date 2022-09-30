Clarity is on the horizon.
After weeks of chaos, it’s time to rejoice, fam. Mercury retrograde fall 2022 ends on Oct. 2, which means each zodiac sign can expect increased clarity in the days that follow.
If you want to know how your sign will spring into productive action following Mercury’s direct station, allow me to show you the way:
Get ready for some major clarity when it comes to your habits and routines, Aries, because on Oct. 2, Mercury will bring clarity to this area of your life. Now is the perfect time to get organized, schedule a doctor’s appointment, or revamp your diet.