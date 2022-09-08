With so much emphasis on logic, information, and details these days amid Virgo season, I’m sure you could benefit from a nice, relaxing vacation to get some relief from your busy schedule. While taking time off to plan a trip may not be at the top of your list of priorities at the moment, who’s to say you can’t use your imagination as a form of escapism? With the upcoming full moon in the dreamy, idealistic sign of Pisces preparing to illuminate the cosmos, the sense of urgency you’ve felt around keeping busy is bound to melt away, and your desire to envision what’s possible is coming into focus. As a mutable earth sign, Virgo season has been all about being of service, and while this has likely allowed you to cross plenty of tasks off your to-do list, it hasn’t left much space to tap into your creative side. Though being rooted in a realistic Virgo world promotes efficiency and productivity, the spiritual meaning of the September 2022 full Harvest Moon is all about focusing less on the nitty-gritty details, and embracing what’s possible — even if it’s currently not right in front of you.

As a mutable water sign, Pisces is a sign all about ideals, and not necessarily about actuality. It’s an energy that promotes envisioning what could be, regardless of what the current circumstances may look like. As the moon prepares to fill up with the sun’s productivity-oriented rays on Sept. 10, your dreams will be illuminated, prompting you to tap into your imagination, regardless of whether or not it makes sense. Since Jupiter — the planet of wisdom, growth, and expansion — rules this full moon and is currently retrograde in Aries, it may be somewhat challenging to move forward with any major plans (especially since Mercury’s stationing retrograde the day before), but this full moon is less about taking action and more about giving your mind the space to think outside the box. Consider what’s possible when you don’t limit yourself.

ferdel99 / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

What Is A Harvest Moon?

A harvest moon is a full moon that takes place annually, right around the fall equinox. The rare thing about this full moon is that it takes place at the same time every evening a few nights in a row, and lends its light to farmers looking to harvest their crops before fall arrives, which is where it gets its name. This annual lunation is also commonly referred to as a Corn Moon or an Autumn Moon.

When Is The September 2022 Full Harvest Moon In Pisces?

The full Harvest Moon in Pisces will take place on Sept. 10, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EST. Taking place in Pisces at 17 degrees, this lunation will shed light on the Pisces-ruled house in your birth chart, illuminating the dreams and ideals you’ve possibly been neglecting. Since Virgo season’s been in full swing, you’ve likely been more tapped into your logical mind, where it’s been easy to sight of the bigger picture. With this full moon bringing your attention back to your hopes and ideals, you’ll be reminded that in order to be the most productive, you can’t lose sight of your purpose. Remaining rooted in reality will allow your dreams to come to fruition, so it’s important to allow them to work together. Too much logic stifles creativity, and too much dreaming can keep you from taking action, so be sure not to lose sight of what you’re ultimately striving for.