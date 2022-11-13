Breathe in, breathe out, because the final eclipses of 2022 are behind you, and the season of the Scorpion is on its way out too. This year’s #ScorpioSZN has been intense, especially with Mars retrograde in the mix, causing the cosmic energy to feel much heavier than usual. Although things might be feeling upside down, that energy will finally begin to dissolve in the coming days. Your November 14, 2022 weekly horoscope is here to bring a sense of hope and optimism back into your daily routine.

On Nov. 16, Venus will shift out of the sign of her detriment, and into the mutable fire sign of Sagittarius. As Venus steps into this sign, horizons will broaden, and the desire for freedom in relationships will become a top priority. Connecting with others through sharing knowledge and wisdom, while prioritizing your own desire for exploration will be a major theme now, as Venus experiences little to no boundaries here. The sky is the limit.

As Nov. 17 comes around, Mercury will shift into Sagittarius, the sign of its detriment. Here, Mercury is far less concerned with logic and details, and far more interested in exploring the mind, no matter how unrealistic it may seem. It’ll be important not to overpromise now, unless you’re certain you can keep your word.

Here’s what your sign can expect from this week’s astrology:

Aries November 14, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, you’ll be encouraged to expand your horizons, Aries. As a fellow fire sign, you’ll experience a surge in energy when it comes to your inclination to expand your mind and learn new things. It’s the perfect week to pick up a new book, or plan a holiday getaway — anything that allows you to step out of your daily routine and experience something fresh, new, and exciting.

Taurus November 14, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Since your ruling planet, Venus, will be shifting into your eighth house of shared resources and boundaries on Nov. 16, you’ll be prompted to consider where you draw the line between your responsibilities and the responsibilities of the people around you. The good thing is, you’ll have a far more optimistic mindset when it comes to relationships now, Taurus, making it much easier to see things from a positive standpoint.

Gemini November 14, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, your chart ruler, Mercury, will shift into the explorative, optimistic sign of Sagittarius, encouraging you to broaden your mind and prioritize obtaining newfound knowledge. Since Mercury is considered to be in detriment here, however, you may notice a challenge obtaining small details and information now, especially when it comes to your relationships with others. Now is a great time to share wisdom with others, Gemini, just be sure to remain open-minded to the perspectives of others. You don’t want to appear as a know-it-all.

Cancer November 14, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 17, Mercury will shift into your sixth house of health, routines, and productivity, prompting you to explore different ideas and perspectives when it comes to how you spend your time. If you’ve been eager to revamp your habits, this week is the perfect time to do so. Be sure to leave plenty of space for freedom, Cancer, because you feel your best when you’re not attempting to adhere to a super rigid schedule.

Leo November 14, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, Mercury and Venus will shift into your fifth house of creativity, pleasure, and intimacy, bringing the desire for freedom and adventure to the forefront. It’s been a heavy past few weeks for you, Leo, and you deserve a moment to let your hair down. Whether you embark on a spontaneous date with a new flame, or take a fun new hobby, now is the perfect time to explore new and exciting endeavors. What you embark on now may be temporary, but the experiences you have are certain to remain with you.

Virgo November 14, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 17, Mercury, your chart ruler, will shift into your fourth house of home and family, prompting you to shift your thoughts to your private world. While Mercury is considered to be in detriment in this sign, the freedom and light-heartedness that comes along with this transit will definitely do you good. Use this as a time to renovate your home, or make some adjustments that center freedom and opportunity for growth. Whether it’s relocating or redecorating, you’ll definitely have your hands full.

Libra November 14, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, your chart ruler, Venus, steps out of the sign of its detriment and into the optimistic, knowledge-seeking sign of Sagittarius. Now transiting through your third house, it’s a great week to explore new interests, ideas, and hobbies. Be sure to spend time around people that you can engage in long talks with, Libra, you’ll definitely be craving plenty of philosophical conversations this week.

Scorpio November 14, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, Mercury and Venus will shift out of your first house of identity, and into your second house of money and resources. Now is a great time to consider the freedom that you seek from your finances, so be sure to allow yourself to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Just be mindful of overdoing it, Scorpio. Sagittarius is a sign pretty different than yours, and there may be a tendency to go a bit overboard now.

Sagittarius November 14, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your season is almost here, Sagittarius, and this week’s astrology is allowing you to prepare in the best ways. As Mercury and Venus shift into your first house of self this week, you’ll be feeling eager to embark on new adventures and explore new horizons. It’s the perfect time to use your voice to share knowledge and wisdom with others, and trust me, they’ll definitely be listening. Just be sure to leave space to hear other people’s perspectives and opinions, because they could definitely teach you a thing or two.

Capricorn November 14, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, Mercury and Venus will shift into your 12th house of isolation, prompting you to draw your energy inwards. It’s a great time to embark on a solo adventure, or engage in a new, exciting study behind closed doors. While you may not necessarily feel like sharing knowledge with others now, you’ll definitely be obtaining plenty of newfound wisdom on your own. It may be beneficial to revamp your self-care, or consider how you can improve the state of your mental health. Regardless of how you enjoy your alone time, you’re bound to have a fresh, optimistic outlook on life.

Aquarius November 14, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Nov. 17, Mercury will shift into your 11th house of friends and social groups, bringing the desire to network, connect, and socialize within your alliances. This week is a great time to share what you know with your peers, and engage in conversations that prompt you to expand your mind. Others are interested in what you have to say, Aquarius, so don’t hesitate to share your perspectives or give advice. Wisdom is meant to be shared, and the people around you are eager to learn whatever they can from you.

Pisces November 14, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, Mercury and Venus will shift into the optimistic, knowledge-focused sign of Sagittarius, bringing emphasis and acknowledgement to your career and public image. As a fellow Jupiter-ruled sign, you’ll be feeling incredibly hopeful this week, Pisces, especially when it comes to your reputation. Now is the time to share what you know with your colleagues or audiences, because others are very interested in your perspectives. You’re someone who prioritizes absorbing as much wisdom as you can, and now is the time to showcase it. It’s certain to be well received.