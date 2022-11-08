I’m sure by now the term “eclipse” is enough to send shivers down your spine, but you’ve almost crossed the finish line of some of the most chaotic astrological events of the year. Last month’s solar eclipse in Scorpio was intense, to say the least, but trust me, the emotional revelations you experienced were definitely not in vain. Eclipses are somewhat rare astrological events that trigger monumental releases, encouraging you to purge what’s been holding you back in order to embrace something much better — but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re all rainbows and butterflies. While October’s eclipse had everything to do with letting go, the November 2022 blood moon’s spiritual meaning is all about adopting comfort, safety, and pleasure. However, while the end goal of this event is sweet, there are a few obstacles or two that may need to be confronted first.

Taking place in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, this eclipse is about prioritizing what feels good in a tangible sense. Taurus is sign all about indulging in the finest things that life has to offer in the material realm — food, money, and sustainable resources, and the comfort that comes along with knowing that you have what you need. Since Taurus is ruled by Venus, pleasure is the top motivator of this eclipse, but in order to fully experience the satisfaction this sign strives for, it’s important to address what’s standing in the way.

ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP/Getty Images

Lunar eclipses occur when the sun, Earth, and moon are all in alignment, causing the earth to “eclipse” the moon. During a typical full moon, the sun fills the moon with its rays, but during a total lunar eclipse, the earth covers the moon entirely, casting a shadow across its surface. Since this is an event that only takes place about three to four times each year, eclipses tend to be pretty impactful events for everyone. Since the moon’s light is being interfered with, it tends to be a stressful time for la luna, which is transmuted down to earth. Eclipses aren’t a time to moon bathe or lay crystals out — in fact, it’s commonly said that the eclipse energy is considered to be incredibly malefic and unpredictable. It’s a great time to slow down, rest, and recharge your batteries.

In Taurus this time, this eclipse is revealing the areas of life where comfort, security, and long-term sustainability is prioritized. In order to fully embrace intimacy, connection, and pleasure, fear and scarcity have to be released, which is what last month’s eclipse was all about. Since this eclipse is taking place along the north node, you’re being called to lean into the safety and reliability of your resources. You deserve to enjoy and indulge in the finest things in life, without being concerned about limits or restrictions. This eclipse is a reminder to prioritize your pleasure, regardless of whether you earned it or not.

When Does The November 2022 Lunar Eclipse Take Place?

At 6:02 a.m. EST on Nov. 8, the blood moon — aka the last total lunar eclipse until 2025, according to NASA — will illuminate the sky in Taurus, bringing the desire for pleasure, security, and comfort to the forefront for everyone. This is the sign of the moon’s exaltation, which means that the moon is typically very comfortable in here. Since the moon governs over nourishment, needs, and the physical body, it finds solace in Taurus, since this is a sign that prioritizes feeling good in a material sense. However, because the moon will be conjunct Uranus, the planet of upheaval, there may be some sudden changes to where you seek security during this eclipse. On Nov. 8, the moon will also form a square to Saturn, the planet that’s commonly seen as the moon’s enemy. Saturn is all about boundaries, restrictions, and limits, and square the moon is bound to bring up doubt stress, or hesitation pertaining to comfort and security.

In order to lean into this eclipse energy, it’s important to release whatever’s been keeping you from feeling fulfilled. This lunation is a reminder that you deserve to enjoy life’s pleasures to the fullest extent, without feeling guilt or shame. There’s nothing wrong with prioritizing your comfort, and wherever you have Taurus in your birth chart is mainly where you’ll be called to focus this attention. If you do anything during this eclipse, allow yourself to enjoy something — whether it’s rest, a delicious meal, or a spa day. Anything that allows you to remain rooted in your body, so that you can experience the depths of satisfaction. In other words, it’s time to practice some self-care.