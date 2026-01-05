Now that the holidays are over, awards season is officially underway. The Golden Globe Awards are up next, and this year’s ceremony is taking place on Jan. 11 with returning host Nikki Glaser. Nominees include Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Michael B. Jordan, and Jacob Elordi — making 2026 truly one to watch for the stans.

What sets the Golden Globes apart from other shows, such as the Grammys and the Oscars, is that it’s both a dinner and a show for attendees. Instead of sitting in rows in a theater and watching presenters on stage, guests are treated to a meal in The Beverly Hilton ballroom created by celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa. During commercial breaks, you often see A-listers like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez mingling at different tables while sipping on Moët champagne.

If you’ve ever felt the FOMO, Nobu is giving fans that chance with a Golden Globes-inspired menu. For a limited time, you can order a Golden Yuzu Lobster dish at Matushisa, Nobu Los Angeles, and Nobu Malibu. This dish was created in conjunction with the award show and is designed to give guests a taste of what it’s like to attend the Golden Globes.

I was able to try the $83 Golden Yuzu Lobster at a special preview of the ceremony in early December, and below, you’ll find my honest review of what it was like dining as the stars do.

I Now Understand Why Celebs Love Nobu So Much

Rachel Chapman

I’ve lived in Los Angeles for 10 years now, but I’ve never been to Nobu before. The famed restaurant with Japanese cuisine is a hot spot for celebs like the Kardashians and Taylor Swift. When I saw that I would be taste-testing Nobu dishes served at the Golden Globes, I was ecstatic to finally try the restaurant — and it did not disappoint.

At the awards show preview, they offered tiny portions of the Golden Yuzu Lobster dish that’s currently being sold at Nobu until Jan. 11. The sautéed lobster with shiitake and asparagus is topped with a yuzu sauce and golden flakes to give it that Hollywood glam look. It’s a bit of a splurge at $83 and not exactly what the celebs will be eating on show day, but if you’re a lobster fan, you’ll absolutely devour this dish. What I loved most about it was that it was light and refreshing, while being just the right amount of filling and flavorful.

Sure, it’s pricey, but I found the Golden Yuzu Lobster to be a “treat yourself” kind of meal that’s worth the splurge if you love getting into the hype of awards season or just want to dine like your fave celebrity.

The Actual Golden Globes Meal Is $125

Rachel Chapman

If you want to eat the same meal as the nominees do at the Golden Globes, there will be a limited-time to-go menu at Nobu 57 and Nobu Downtown in New York, as well as Nobu Malibu, Nobu Los Angeles, and Matsuhisa. This offering is only available the weekend leading up to the show (Jan. 9 through Jan. 11), and includes everything on the actual plate that is served to guests in the ballroom. This includes Nobu’s signature yellowtail with jalapeño, a caviar cup, lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing, a trio of nigiri, and miso black cod.

Just like the lobster, this dish isn’t cheap. The Golden Globes To-Go Menu is priced at $125, but you’re getting sushi, lobster, cod, and caviar. It’s a menu you’d expect The White Lotus cast to be eating, and I was able to try some of it during the preview as well.

Unfortunately for my wallet, it’s good — especially the yellowtail with jalapeño. I can see why Nobu pairs so well with a night like the Golden Globes. You get elevated dishes that are worthy of Hollywood’s elite and their fine taste, but at the same time, everything is simple and delicious. When you’re nervous about presenting an award or even winning one, you want light bites to keep you satisfied, and this plate really delivers.

There’s no better way to watch the Golden Globes than with delicious food. However, if you’d like to save your $125, a bowl of popcorn has always worked just as well as an award show snack. Either way, Happy Awards Season to you.