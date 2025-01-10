Nikki Glaser Was “Pissed” Taylor Swift Was Not At The Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser was in the audience for 22 Eras Tour shows — unfortunately, Taylor Swift wasn’t in the audience for Glaser’s hosting gig at the 2025 Golden Globes. And yes, Glaser was “pissed” that she missed Swift by one year. (Reminder: Swift was at the 2024 Golden Globes after being nominated for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award for her Eras Tour movie.) In the comments section of an Elite Daily Instagram post, the comedian confirmed that she wasn’t happy about not having Swift at the award show.

"Do u think Nikki Glaser is pissed that she hosted this year instead of last year when Taylor Swift was in attendance," one fan wrote on X, which was later shared on IG by Elite Daily. Glaser quipped in the comments, “Oh you know I was!”

The post also included deets about Glaser’s dedication to Swift’s fandom — specifically, her decision to spend nearly $100,000 on tickets, merch, and travel expenses. “I did look up how much it cost to raise a kid. And so once I saw that number, I thought, ‘It’s no problem for me to spend this on Taylor Swift,’” Glaser told People in December 2024.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

She went on to explain how exactly her choice not to have kids played into that financial decision. “I justify that cost because I don't have kids, and it's something that I consciously decided not to do, and it was something that I struggled with,” she said. “There was a part of me that was like, ‘I would like kids,’ but it just doesn't fit in my life.”

At the time, she added that seeing Eras Tour was “all well worth” the expense. Glaser said, “I would’ve paid even more.”

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Glaser has been a longtime fan of Swift, and they’ve previously interacted on IG. ICYMI, a short snippet of Glaser criticizing Swift was featuring in the 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

At the time, Glaser apologized to Swift on Instagram. “I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of a**hats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year. It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music,” she captioned the post. “I just hope this somehow gets to her so she knows I’m sorry for any pain I caused her.”

Glaser also said that her critique was a classic case of "projection," considering she also dealt with the same body image issues that Swift outlined in Miss Americana.

Swift responded in the comments section, “Wow. I appreciate this so much. One of the major themes of the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves. I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve struggled with some of the same things I’ve struggled with. Sending a massive hug.”