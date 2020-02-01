Taylor Swift's Miss Americana documentary finally came to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 31, following its Sundance premiere. Like with anything Swift does, it's getting a lot of reactions, but some of the most interesting ones are those of her celebrity peers. One of these celebs is Nikki Glaser, and the comedian let Swift know that she was not proud of her mention in the documentary shortly after its Netflix release. Nikki Glaser's apology to Taylor Swift over past comments was so sincere, you'll want to read it for yourself.

Glaser is one of the people that Swift's documentary calls out for contributing to her need to step out of the spotlight for a year. During this portion of the documentary, a clip of Glaser criticizing Swift's body as well as her circle of friends was played in the midst of various critical soundbites. Hours after the documentary became available to the public on Netflix, Glaser posted an apology to Swift on Instagram.

"I love @taylorswift," Glaser said, "unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year." She calls it "insanely ironic," because people close to her know of her own love of Swift and her music.

"I first heard myself in the trailer last week as I watched it alone in bed," Glaser admits, "and I was horrified to hear my own voice. The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago." In that interview clip, Glaser says of Swift: “She’s too skinny; it bothers me... all of her model friends, and it’s just like, c'mon!” Five years later, Glaser calls the quote a mirror of what she was going through. "This quote should be used as an example of 'projection' in PSYCH101 textbooks," she says. "If you’re familiar with my 'work' at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years."

Glaser continued, "I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me." Asking for forgiveness, Glaser admitted her own struggles made her spread negativity. "I just hope this somehow gets to her so she knows I’m sorry for any pain I caused her and that I’d love to be her friend someday," she wrote. Glaser even said that Swift's music is featured in her current stand-up tour, namely the singer's recent tune "The Man."

When Swift saw the apology post, she commented, "Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves."

The singer let her know how sorry she was that Glasser had shared in similar struggles. "Sending a massive hug," she wrote, and that was the end of that. It looks as though the two stars have reconciled following Glaser's heartfelt apology.

Miss Americana is available to stream on Netflix now.