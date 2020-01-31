Taylor Swift's long-awaited documentary is here. The powerful film is an inside look at Swift's world and fans are so into it. You can tell by these tweets about Taylor Swift's Miss Americana documentary that Swifties are extremely emotional over the normally private pop star's candidness throughout the film.

After officially debuting for critics at Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23, Miss Americana became available for fans to stream on Netflix on Jan. 31. By the looks of Twitter, a lot of people stayed up all night in anticipation to watch the documentary as soon as the clock struck midnight.

The documentary is a glimpse into the last decade of Swift's life and all the obstacles she's had to face to become the influential, pop sensation she is today.

In the documentary directed by Emmy-winner Lana Wilson, Swift even opens up about her complicated history with food, admitting there were times she'd "just stop eating" based off the comments she received on pictures of herself. However, in a Jan. 23, 2019 interview with Variety, Swift said she included the topic because it was a part of her life.

“I think I’ve never really wanted to talk about that before, and I’m pretty uncomfortable talking about it now,” she said. "But in the context of every other thing that I was doing or not doing in my life, I think it makes sense.”

Swift's openness in the documentary has caused Swifties to praise her on Twitter, gush over her relationship with Joe Alwyn, and basically feel all the feels. Take a look at these emotional tweets.

Swift spoke more than ever about her relationship with Alwyn in the film, and stans of the couple could not handle the sweet comments she made about the actor.

There you have it. Miss Americana took fans on an emotional rollercoaster, and according to Swifties, the documentary lived up to all the hype it's been getting over the past few months.