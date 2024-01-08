Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift? They do besties better than anyone. During the Jan. 7 Golden Globes, Gomez and Swift were filmed chatting, and fans on X, formerly called Twitter, think Gomez was sharing some major gossip. In a clip of the interaction, Gomez can be seen whispering in Swift’s ear, and whatever she said left Swift gasping and then giggling.

Although a full transcript of their conversation is sadly unavailable, fans have a couple theories for what Gomez could have been saying to Swift — and the most popular one has to do with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. But according to a People source, everything is not what it seems.

"She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie," an insider told the outlet, adding that Gomez “never even saw or spoke to [the couple].”

ICYMI, during the award show, Gomez was spotted going over to Swift’s table to chat. As she whispered in Swift’s ear, the Midnights singer looked surprised and dismayed. Keleigh Teller, who was also sitting with Swift, seemed to share her shock. In one clip, it’s clear that Gomez is saying, “No,” emphatically. Then, Teller audibly clarified, “With Timothée?”

According to one X theorist, @allurequinn, the conversation in question allegedly went something like this: Gomez said, “I asked for a picture with him, and [Jenner] said, ‘No’.” Teller asked, “With Timothée?” Gomez then nodded.

Despite the fact that a source told People the rumors were untrue, X has taken the rumored drama and run with it. As one user pointed out, Gomez and Chalamet played each other’s love interests in A Rainy Day In New York in 2019.

Other fans started meme-ing the alleged interaction and getting creative by imagining what exactly Jenner could have said to prompt the now-viral moment.

Others joked about how Gomez immediately reported the rumored interaction back to Swift. “selena having a vaguely negative experience with someone and immediately running over to tell taylor on them is so f*cking funny like girl me too...” one fan quipped.

Another fan joked, “Oh I just know Selena Gomez was talking some *sh*t* with Taylor. She’s so me. Love them.”

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, there’s no way to know what Gomez actually said to Swift — even if Teller did say “Timothée” pretty loudly. As one X user pointed out, “I just think it’s wild because they get like 4 minutes in between and you think Selena (who was sitting in the front) went all the way to the back where Tim and Kylie were sitting to ask for a photo?? And then had the time to come back to the front and tell Taylor? Use your heads.”

Another X user joked, “Selena telling Taylor the Chiefs playoff game is on Peacock.” (Though there aren’t any Timothys on the Chiefs roster.)

No matter what was *actually* said between besties, fans now have a new iconic clip of “inaudible sh*t talking” for all their meme-ing needs.